Strategic Sourcing Lead

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
GBS Procurement is an integral part of how the BP business and functions operate. GBS Procurement support delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness. The GBS Procurement sourcing team is part of the sourcing pillar and drives the way in which BP approaches the market to source third party supply, balancing efficiency and value drivers in line with category strategy.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the role
Based on internal task assignment the Regional Sourcing Lead will manage the execution of mid-complex, multi-region, end to end sourcing projects’ sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories within the bounds of agreed spend and risk thresholds.
Sourcing
Validate requests, scopes of work and liaise with stakeholders to ensure all business requirements are considered/met
Gather and analyze market intelligence data on a regular basis relative to the appropriate category and region to properly gauge and evaluate market and industry conditions utilized to determine the sourcing strategy
Develop Sourcing Strategy with supervision based on request, incumbents, market conditions, scopes of work, etc. and manage the approval process
Screen suppliers as per the related guidelines, Support/manage the supplier selection process
Manage the relevant supplier interactions and relationship throughout a sourcing project/task lifespan
Develop and obtain approvals for award recommendation documentation
Contracting
Evaluate proposals/outputs
Lead complex negotiations for multi region commercial contracts
Ensuring compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract template
Manage the contract execution/signature process per the applicable legal/POA (power of attorney) requirements for each BP entity, be a contract owner
Additional accountabilities specific to this role
Effectively represent each category and region supported to the business and suppliers
Develop a solid understanding of assigned regional contracts, supply agreement templates along with thorough understanding of legal concepts related to each category’s guiding principles, also known as Category Guidance
Reporting effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to the Sourcing Manager
Requirements
Bachelor Degree in any discipline or related field
Professional experience with 5-7 years in procurement
Experienced in running and complex sourcing events (including multi-vendor, single source negotiations, and RFXs)
Experienced in sourcing across HR, Professional Services, Property and/or Travel categories
Good interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.
Good influencing skills and the ability to motivate cross functional and diverse teams.
Project management capabilities
Good understanding of procurement processes and systems
Strong Negotiation skills in preparation and planning with evidence of key behaviours including listening, professional inquisitiveness
Experienced in contracting including developing contract strategies, contract negotiations and setting up contracts with ongoing management in mind
Ability to challenge and influence stakeholders
Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment
Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation
Engaging and collaborative way of working
Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment
Desirable Criteria
· CIPS Membership
· Experienced in working across time zones and cultures
· Corporate Service category experience , Oil & Gas experience
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.