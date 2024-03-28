This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

STRATEGIC SOURCING LEAD

In this role You will:

Execution of low and mid complex sourcing events within the bounds of agreed spend and risk thresholds.

Driving sourcing operation through deploying best practices, providing a consistent experience, utilization of market intelligence and running bids that deliver value for the business.

Monitoring and active management of the respective operational performance & metrics in line with the agreed objectives & targets

Develop and/or articulate business requirements according to scope ensuring that opportunities of automation / innovation are identified.

Plans negotiating strategies, applies leverage, identifies the risks, and develops options to close negotiations successfully with 3rd parties and internal partners.

Initiate and maintain relationships with customers and potential partners inside and outside the organization.

Ensuring compliance to Procurement controls and contract template structures

Attract, develop, and retain staff to ensure a consistently high level of professionalism, technical expertise and service delivery.

Influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives.

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Minimum 6 years’ experience in Sourcing/Procurement function preferably in Indirect Procurement

Experience in complex and system orientated environments is essential.

Excellent written/oral communication skills in English

Demonstrated knowledge of e-procurement/e-sourcing systems, preferably Ariba Sourcing Suite is an advantage.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across matrix organizations.

Ability to retain, develop and motivate people.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.