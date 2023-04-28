Strategy Advisor

Job summary

This is a key role in bp’s group strategy team. Reporting into the VP Strategy for Customers & Products, this role plays a key role in shaping the C&P strategy and portfolio. C&P is a critical division for bp, housing bp’s customer and product businesses including midstream, Castrol lubricants, aviation, biofuels, mobility and convenience, and EV charging. It is a large, relatively diverse but highly interconnected organisation. The selected candidate will work with the SVP Corporate Strategy, the VP Strategy for C&P, and members of the C&P Strategy team. The role requires collaboration with senior stakeholders across C&P to develop strategy, support portfolio optimisation/M&A decisions, and ensure on track delivery of 2025/2030 C&P targets – including our carbon reduction Aims.

What does the day to day look like?

Lead and conduct specific analyses to support the development of strategy in C&P

Lead and contribute to the development of strategies and key strategic analyses in C&P businesses based on priorities (e.g. Castrol, convenience, aviation)

Lead and contribute to high quality strategy engagements: project management, stakeholder management, conducting analysis, supporting the development of a strong strategic narrative and set of conclusions

Develop and contribute to various programs that:

focus on growth and development of customer offers

optimise the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value

support reduction of carbon intensity of the marketed products

build strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

bring digital and customer insight to deliver solutions

Collaborate with other members of the group strategy team to support the development and articulation of our strategy to the Executive, Board and Investors

Conduct analysis in support of the assessment of specific opportunities, negotiations with partners and M&A transactions

Work with our network of strategic partners

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent experience

Knowledge:

Experience in oil and gas / energy, transportation and mobility, consumer products, retailing, automotive value chain

Experience in conducting analysis and developing strategies for various markets/customers

Creative and analytical problem solver with experience analysing products and customer offerings

Teamwork:

Strong teammate with shown capability of succeeding in fast-paced environments

Proven track record to integrate quickly into teams

Demonstrated experience in conducting analysis and solving unstructured problems

Ability to thrive when faced with ambiguous and unstructured problems

Hands-on teammate who is able and willing to hold the pen

Consulting/Strategy development toolkit:

Ability to analyse complex or ambiguous problems

Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide band of levels within bp

Track record of communicating complex issues to stakeholders

Emerging experience in project management, understanding of project management approaches

Desirable Criteria:

Understanding of fuels value chain from refinery to wheels

Previous international experience across diverse energy markets

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.