Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Strategy Advisor

Strategy Advisor

Strategy Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147259BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

This is a key role in bp’s group strategy team. Reporting into the VP Strategy for Customers & Products, this role plays a key role in shaping the C&P strategy and portfolio. C&P is a critical division for bp, housing bp’s customer and product businesses including midstream, Castrol lubricants, aviation, biofuels, mobility and convenience, and EV charging. It is a large, relatively diverse but highly interconnected organisation. The selected candidate will work with the SVP Corporate Strategy, the VP Strategy for C&P, and members of the C&P Strategy team. The role requires collaboration with senior stakeholders across C&P to develop strategy, support portfolio optimisation/M&A decisions, and ensure on track delivery of 2025/2030 C&P targets – including our carbon reduction Aims.

What does the day to day look like?

  • Lead and conduct specific analyses to support the development of strategy in C&P
  • Lead and contribute to the development of strategies and key strategic analyses in C&P businesses based on priorities (e.g. Castrol, convenience, aviation)
  • Lead and contribute to high quality strategy engagements: project management, stakeholder management, conducting analysis, supporting the development of a strong strategic narrative and set of conclusions
  • Develop and contribute to various programs that:
  • focus on growth and development of customer offers
  • optimise the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value
  • support reduction of carbon intensity of the marketed products
  • build strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P
  • bring digital and customer insight to deliver solutions
  • Collaborate with other members of the group strategy team to support the development and articulation of our strategy to the Executive, Board and Investors
  • Conduct analysis in support of the assessment of specific opportunities, negotiations with partners and M&A transactions
  • Work with our network of strategic partners

What do we want to see from you!

  • Degree or equivalent experience

Knowledge:

  • Experience in oil and gas / energy, transportation and mobility, consumer products, retailing, automotive value chain
  • Experience in conducting analysis and developing strategies for various markets/customers
  • Creative and analytical problem solver with experience analysing products and customer offerings

Teamwork:

  • Strong teammate with shown capability of succeeding in fast-paced environments
  • Proven track record to integrate quickly into teams
  • Demonstrated experience in conducting analysis and solving unstructured problems
  • Ability to thrive when faced with ambiguous and unstructured problems
  • Hands-on teammate who is able and willing to hold the pen

Consulting/Strategy development toolkit:

  • Ability to analyse complex or ambiguous problems
  • Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide band of levels within bp
  • Track record of communicating complex issues to stakeholders
  • Emerging experience in project management, understanding of project management approaches

Desirable Criteria:

  • Understanding of fuels value chain from refinery to wheels
  • Previous international experience across diverse energy markets

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Apply Search all jobs at bp