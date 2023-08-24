Strategy Advisor - Hydrogen & CCUS (FTC)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



This is a 12 month fixed term opportunity.



The Strategy Advisor is a key role working between our strategy, sustainability and ventures team and gas & low carbon energy business line, supporting the delivery of bp’s stated ambition to capture 10% of low carbon hydrogen in core markets by 2030.



The selected candidate will report into VP Strategy – Hydrogen & CCUS & will be expected to:

Analyse delivery against market & internal strategic KPIs



Prepare and support the development of key roadmaps, strategy updates and activities informed by strategic KPIs, market intel, policy and competitor insights



Inform BD activities with deep regional & value chain analysis and insights



Inform enabling technology, partnership & advocacy agendas



Collaborate with bp strategy advisors across business lines to identify and implement opportunities for integration (e.g. in mobility offers)



Essential Education: Relevant degree or equivalent experience





Essential Experience and Job Requirements:



5 years of experience with the energy industry



Technical or commercial experience in energy transition business



Good understanding of the hydrogen economy and related business from previous technical, commercial or research roles



Analytical capabilities in complex problem solving with ability to maintain connection to “the bigger picture”



Ability to work in fast paced environments and comfortable in creating high-quality “first drafts”



Experience in project management and a proven ability to pick up tasks, loose threads and questions, follow up on them and solve structured and proactively



Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously



Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural, multidisciplinary environment



Strong ability to communicate complex issues to range of stakeholders





Desirable Criteria:



Experience in renewables, gas & CCS technologies & markets



Experience working in analytic or strategic functions



Experience across global energy markets



Experience across end user markets (industry, mobility, power)



Knowledge of energy transition and decarbonization drivers and risks (technology, policy, finance)





Job location: Flexible (within ±2 h of CET time zone)



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



