Job summary

Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.



Job Description:

In 2020, bp announced an exciting new strategy, reimaginging the company from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company. Identified as one of the integrator business groups, Trading and Shipping (T&S) will play a key role in helping bp achieve transform and deliving on its ambitions by linking businesses along and across the energy value chains.

Reporting to the Vice President of T&S Strategy, the Strategy team is responsible for managing the overall strategy development process within T&S, ensuring strategic alignment between T&S and other bp entities as well as developing certain key T&S-wide programmes on behalf of the T&S Executive Committee. The team ensures that T&S develops a consistent, coherent and disciplined approach to strategy development, execution and implementation.

The Strategy Advisor role will focus on leading or supporting key strategy initiatives for T&S. The Manager will work closely with other members of the team and the commercial benches to focus on medium and longer term commercial strategies and strategic options. This role will require someone who is able to indirectly manage and influence a wide range of stakeholders, collect and synthesize large amounts of qualitative and quantitative material (including financial data) to support identification of business and portfolio themes to enable insights.

Key Accountabilities

Lead or participate in the development and delivery of strategy projects in partnership with the Commercial teams; Assist the commercial benches in identifying and defining growth strategies for the business;

Gather and analyse relevant data to deliver and implement sustainable T&S strategy and regional strategies; Includes accessing both internal and external data sources

Work closely with Strategy Managers to develop relevant competitive analyses and to author compelling, complete and unbiased strategic cases;

Maintain Strategy team project hopper and reporting tools for management reporting

Maintain understanding of current business and competitive environments to support strategy development;

Support VP of Strategy in production of briefing materials, reports and presentations as necessary;

Test the competitive robustness of strategic models and options for the different segments and businesses and offers specialist advice on a range of strategic issues

Develop and maintain internal network across T&S and other relevant bp entities to ensure alignment of strategies

Essential Education:

Undergraduate degree required. MBA an advantage

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong written and verbal communication skills, able to write effective executive briefings

Experience in establishing strong relationships across organisational boundaries, and an ability to build trust and collaborative approaches to solving business problems

Solid understanding of energy trading industry

Strong analytical skills and experience synthesizing complex data from multiple sources into clear and consistent structures

Able to work on multiple simultaneous projects

Self-starter, able to work independently as well as demonstrating strong team working skills

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels with stakeholders around the world from many cultures and backgrounds

Able to build and maintain extensive internal and external networks

Strong character, able to influence internal bp customers and external stakeholders

Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of products

Desirable criteria

Experience in strategy consulting role to an energy trading organization or strategy development within an organisation

Prior commercial experience with energy trading organisation

An established network of key thought leaders across internal or external trading markets



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.