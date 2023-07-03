Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using sound technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
In 2020, bp announced an exciting new strategy, reimaginging the company from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company. Identified as one of the integrator business groups, Trading and Shipping (T&S) will play a key role in helping bp achieve transform and deliving on its ambitions by linking businesses along and across the energy value chains.
Reporting to the Vice President of T&S Strategy, the Strategy team is responsible for managing the overall strategy development process within T&S, ensuring strategic alignment between T&S and other bp entities as well as developing certain key T&S-wide programmes on behalf of the T&S Executive Committee. The team ensures that T&S develops a consistent, coherent and disciplined approach to strategy development, execution and implementation.
The Strategy Advisor role will focus on leading or supporting key strategy initiatives for T&S. The Manager will work closely with other members of the team and the commercial benches to focus on medium and longer term commercial strategies and strategic options. This role will require someone who is able to indirectly manage and influence a wide range of stakeholders, collect and synthesize large amounts of qualitative and quantitative material (including financial data) to support identification of business and portfolio themes to enable insights.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable criteria
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.