Strategy Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customers. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition, as well as in the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.In this role, you'll be in the thick of it, supporting strategy development, critical initiatives and driving business development within Aviation and the wider bp landscape. It's a dynamic opportunity to be part of a transformative journey without the over-the-top excitement.The role provides excellent opportunity to work with teams globally and exposure to the Leadership team.We will consider applications from candidates based in and around London.Let's make strides together in the evolving realm of aviation!!



Job Description:

What will you be up to?

Strategic reviews and option development – provide analytical support including financial modelling to underpin strategic choices in regional or global context. Help design and facilitate strategy workshops.

Business development and M&A – support BD (new geographic or new business offer) and M&A activities including setting up data room working with each workstream lead, reviewing contracts, and identifying any risk or opportunities. Develop financial model for projects as required.

Competitor intelligence - implement market analysis on competitors and the industry (with CVP&E and S&S) to shape our future strategy utilising quarterly reports and other sources such as tender debriefs etc.

Market intelligence and margin pool modelling – enhance the margin pool model using bp Economics, Demand D2050 outputs to articulate long-term aviation trends supporting new business opportunities and portfolio choices

Education

Bachelor or Masters or equivalent experience in business or science related subjects

Experience in Aviation incl. Airport / Energy incl. Renewables / Industrial B2B is desirable

Essential Experience

Analytical skills – strong experience gained in operational, commercial, financial, or consulting roles

Systems – expertise in using tools such as Power BI, Excel, PowerPoint, EP2 etc.

Commercial mentality – ability to triangulate the market developments and business performance to generate insights

Investment review / assurance – experience in developing cases and performing EEM

Communication and presentation – good interpersonal skills and ability to present insights with simplicity. Builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Good business judgement in handling sensitive issues

Ability to lead multiple/conflicting priorities and anticipating future situations and plans to meet them

Skills & Competencies

Strategy development

Commercial business development and M&A

Project management

Financial modelling

Join a company culture that cherishes our diverse and united teams, takes pride in our achievements, values fun, and emphasizes giving back to our environment, with opportunities to engage in social communities, continuous learning, and career development, along with life and health insurance packages and various other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

If you are excited to contribute to our transformative journey, apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.