Strategy Advisor – Hydrogen Mobility

Job summary
Hydrogen is a key global growth engine in bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. bp is a major international energy player with exposure across numerous sectors where hydrogen will play a crucial role. You will be at the forefront of one of the biggest opportunities to reshape the energy landscape as the world delivers on net zero
Reporting into the VP Strategy – Hydrogen and CCUS, this is a key role to shape bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy and portfolio, and to support the delivery of bp’s stated ambition to capture 10% of low carbon hydrogen in core markets by 2030. The Strategy Advisor will collaborate across the organisation, working between our Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures team and related business lines, including Customers & Products and Gas & Low Carbon Energy.
What does the day to day look like?
- Analyse delivery against market & internal strategic KPIs
- Prepare and support the development of key roadmaps, strategy updates and activities, in particular on hydrogen mobility, informed by strategic KPIs, market intel, policy and competitor insights
- Advise business development activities, including partnership and participation strategies, with deep regional & value chain analysis and insights
- Collaborate with bp strategy advisors across business lines to identify and implement opportunities for integration
- Develop and contribute to various programmes that:
- focus on growth and development of customer offers
- optimise hydrogen mobility value chains to maximise integrated value
- build strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for bp
- Advise enabling technology, partnership & advocacy agendas
- Work with other Strategy Advisors to identify areas of integration across our portfolio
What do we want to see from you!
Crucial Criteria:
- experience in energy industry alternatively in the transportation and mobility industry
- Experience in conducting analysis and developing strategies for various markets/customers
- Creative and analytical thinking with experience in complex problem solving and ability to maintain connection to “the bigger picture”
- Ability to work in fast paced environments and comfortable in crafting high-quality “first drafts”
- Strong track record of project management, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment
- Strong ability to communicate complex issues to range of collaborators
Desirable Criteria:
- Experience across global diverse energy markets
- Experience in renewables and power markets
- Experience across end-use markets in transportation and mobility
- Understanding of fuels value chain from well-to-wheel
- Technical or commercial experience in hydrogen business or research
- Experience working in analytic or strategic functions
- Knowledge of energy transition and decarbonization drivers and risks (technology, policy, finance)
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.