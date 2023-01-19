Strategy Advisor – Hydrogen Mobility

Job summary

Hydrogen is a key global growth engine in bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. bp is a major international energy player with exposure across numerous sectors where hydrogen will play a crucial role. You will be at the forefront of one of the biggest opportunities to reshape the energy landscape as the world delivers on net zero

Reporting into the VP Strategy – Hydrogen and CCUS, this is a key role to shape bp’s hydrogen mobility strategy and portfolio, and to support the delivery of bp’s stated ambition to capture 10% of low carbon hydrogen in core markets by 2030. The Strategy Advisor will collaborate across the organisation, working between our Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures team and related business lines, including Customers & Products and Gas & Low Carbon Energy.

What does the day to day look like?

Analyse delivery against market & internal strategic KPIs

Prepare and support the development of key roadmaps, strategy updates and activities, in particular on hydrogen mobility, informed by strategic KPIs, market intel, policy and competitor insights

Advise business development activities, including partnership and participation strategies, with deep regional & value chain analysis and insights

Collaborate with bp strategy advisors across business lines to identify and implement opportunities for integration

Develop and contribute to various programmes that:

focus on growth and development of customer offers

optimise hydrogen mobility value chains to maximise integrated value

build strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for bp

Advise enabling technology, partnership & advocacy agendas

Work with other Strategy Advisors to identify areas of integration across our portfolio

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Criteria:

experience in energy industry alternatively in the transportation and mobility industry

Experience in conducting analysis and developing strategies for various markets/customers

Creative and analytical thinking with experience in complex problem solving and ability to maintain connection to “the bigger picture”

Ability to work in fast paced environments and comfortable in crafting high-quality “first drafts”

Strong track record of project management, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment

Strong ability to communicate complex issues to range of collaborators

Desirable Criteria:

Experience across global diverse energy markets

Experience in renewables and power markets

Experience across end-use markets in transportation and mobility

Understanding of fuels value chain from well-to-wheel

Technical or commercial experience in hydrogen business or research

Experience working in analytic or strategic functions

Knowledge of energy transition and decarbonization drivers and risks (technology, policy, finance)

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.