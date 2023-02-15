Strategy Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

bp has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.

Strategy Analysts assesses existing product performance, and create long term strategic plans for new product lines within the company. The day-to-day activities of a product strategist will include research and analysis, strategic planning of product performance, and developing new product lines building on the previous two areas of research and existing product performance.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will be able to conduct the research yourself, develop product performance metrics and dashboard, and deliver future product line strategy. You will be expected to develop customer onboarding programs to understand current product value, build financial models to validate your ideas for new product lines, and build the right artefacts to communicate them to the investment governance forums within the company.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Gather and analyze customer data to understand their needs, preferences, and behaviors, and use this information to inform big and innovative product ideas.

Ability to immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

See opportunities that are not readily apparent and build the case for executing on those opportunities.

Business focused:

Guide and perform analyses related to industry, competitor, and technology dynamics and trends (e.g., market sizing, competitive landscape mapping, customer segmentation) that inform the company’s product strategy

Advise and own the development of recommendations and the strategy for growth (in the core and new business areas), including where to compete and how to win (e.g., competitive advantage and go-to-market)

Develop financial analyses that help in the evaluation of strategic options, including financial outlook, NPV, and scenario/sensitivity analysis

Experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Technology driven:

Demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Transformational Leadership:

Build financial models and conduct scenario analysis to support decision-making and strategic planning for digital products

Build strong working relationships with sales, development, and support teams, to gain deep understanding of the company’s products and users.

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!