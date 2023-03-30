About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
Responsible for supporting and driving a broad range of strategic planning activities, collaborating with commercial and enabler teams to develop and implement optimal organizational solutions and a range of strategic projects, while exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp’s growth, sustainability and modernization objectives.
As Strategy Analyst, you will work within the Houston office of bp’s Trading & Shipping business as part of the Gas & Power Trading Americas organization. This new role will report into the Strategy Manager as part of the Strategic Implementation & Modernization team. As Strategy Analyst, you also will have the opportunity to support and partner with Commercial Managers who help to integrate our commercial and functional business teams and the Marketing Manager who leads our customer engagement agenda on behalf of our commercial teams.
Strategy Analyst Accountabilities & Objectives