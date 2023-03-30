Job summary

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



About the role

Responsible for supporting and driving a broad range of strategic planning activities, collaborating with commercial and enabler teams to develop and implement optimal organizational solutions and a range of strategic projects, while exercising a strong combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve bp’s growth, sustainability and modernization objectives.



As Strategy Analyst, you will work within the Houston office of bp’s Trading & Shipping business as part of the Gas & Power Trading Americas organization. This new role will report into the Strategy Manager as part of the Strategic Implementation & Modernization team. As Strategy Analyst, you also will have the opportunity to support and partner with Commercial Managers who help to integrate our commercial and functional business teams and the Marketing Manager who leads our customer engagement agenda on behalf of our commercial teams.



Strategy Analyst Accountabilities & Objectives

Support and lead strategy formulation projects in bp’s Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) business within our Trading & Shipping (T&S) entity and represent GPTA in cross-bp and broader T&S strategy and sustainability projects. Partner with commercial teams to develop and implement commercial strategies to grow our business. Support the integration of new businesses within GPTA and the alignment of GPTA with other bp divisions to ensure delivery of bp’s strategic growth agenda. Drive delivery of bp’s sustainability plan through the identification of impactful strategies and the implementation of new tools to aid the assessment of commercial opportunities. Support delivery of GPTA’s modernization agenda, driving alignment between the commercial and digital strategies. Collaborate with commercial, enabler and Innovation & Engineering stakeholders from GPTA and across T&S to identify priorities and develop implementation plans for critical modernization initiatives. Support Marketing by leading the delivery of key sales-enablement content for our commercial products and offers. Ensure alignment in messaging with bp’s brand and GPTA’s commercial & marketing strategies. Support customer engagement activities as appropriate. Lead cross-functional teams to develop and deploy new organizational strategies.

Able to quickly digest large amounts of information and distill key findings/themes

Knowledge of energy trading markets and the broader energy landscape, including emerging areas such as renewable energy, bioenergy, hydrogen and carbon capture

Courageous – able to drive and effect positive change by challenging the organization to think differently, experiment and take risks

Strong communication and presentation skills – Able to simplify complex concepts and relay to diverse audiences

Strong interpersonal skills

Analytical and problem-solving skills

A minimum of 5 years of relevant energy / energy trading related experience

At least 7 years of professional experience (preferred)

Experience supporting the development and implementation of commercial and organizational strategies (preferred)

Experience leading cross-functional project teams (preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent experience)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!