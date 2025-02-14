Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Join our Strategy Team and advance your career as a
Strategy Analyst
The Strategy team will support the bp leadership team in setting the group’s long-term strategic direction for bp’s portfolio. As a Strategy Analyst in bp’s Strategy team, you will be supporting the development of the next generation of bp’s corporate and business strategies & policies, working across the strategy team on a variety of bp’s core functions. This is an integrated role, reliant on having a broad knowledge of the energy sector and outstanding data analytical skills to provide robust insights in support of strategy development.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}
