Strategy Consultant - Bioenergy

Job summary

Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using advanced technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.

Role Synopsis



bp are looking for an individual with an extensive management consulting background to join our global strategy team for bioenergy. Reporting into the VP Bio Energy, this role will lead interdisciplinary projects, analysis, and requests from Biofuels leadership (SVP Biofuels Growth, SVP T&S, SVP Fuels Value Chain, SVP Strategy) to support development and delivery of bp’s bioenergy agenda.







Key Accountabilities

Liaise with multidisciplinary teams e.g., origination, PPM, business groups, capital allocation etc. on projects of key interest.

Support key SVPs forums, shape bp corporate strategy implementation tracking, help ensure business development pipeline and capital allocation follow clear strategic priorities.

Work with the other Strategy VPs on key areas of integration across portfolio e.g., Hydrogen.

Support multiple ad-hoc requests of strategic interest to core SVP group.

Support development of strategy material for bp board meetings.