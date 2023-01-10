Strategy Execution PMO Lead

Job summary

The Cherry Point Refinery is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and make a difference by:

Making our production and operations safer and more standardized.

Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions.

Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization.

Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources.

Building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the Transformation & Modernization Manager (and Integrated Energy Hub Senior Manager, if existing) to establish and manage interfaces between various bp entities and refinery personnel in delivering the Refinery Strategy.

Coordinate strategy at site level & BIP (Business Improvement Plan) development including resource forecast. Drive agile and digital components of the BIP.

Interface with site internal disciplines owning the different components of the Strategy and BIP. (Business Development, Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, HSE&C, etc) as well as external stakeholders such as G&LC, FS&M Bio businesses, LSbp, RC&S, S&S, etc…

PMO (Program Management Office) for Strategy execution - monitoring progress and value delivery - recommend prioritization/resource demand in close cooperation with refinery leadership team and other key stakeholders.

Effective communication and engagement with all stakeholders.

Provide input into the Site IEH Governance forum.

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and/or MBA or equivalent experience managing refining portfolios.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 7 years relevant experience in a refining (preferred) or other manufacturing setting.

TWIC card is required for the role or being eligible to request it.

Desirable Criteria:

Strong leadership skills, be visionary and a strong influencer.

Solid business understanding of the workings of the refinery including a global view of the interactions between departments and the role of each department in service of delivering the overall Refinery Strategy.

Ability to build relationships and work cross departments.

Change management.

Program/Project management.

How much do we pay (Base)? $122,000 - $228,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

The Cherry Point Refinery is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and make a difference by: