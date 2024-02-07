Job summary

Responsible for supporting senior leaders by delivering investment and portfolio activities, using advanced technical capabilities to manage the financial aspects of portfolios and participate in continuous improvement initiatives in order maintain, improve and expand bp pulse's on the go network business.



Job Description:

As Strategy & Investment Manager you will play a pivotal role in defining and supporting the delivery of the UK Network Strategy for bp Pulse.

Working across use-cases (including destination, city hubs and highway hubs), the role will be responsible for defining our network plan to city level. Supporting delivery teams in their assessment of prospective sites and in providing senior leadership with network insights – informing and crafting the evolution of the strategy. The team also handles the effectiveness and efficiency of the investment evaluation process from business case preparation to approval by the investment committee; including monitoring capex investment.

Key Responsibilities:

Custodian of the uk network strategy to deliver on target highway and city hubs by 2030

Sets strategic direction for land acquisition teams to ensure delivery of UK network expansion strategy, identifies gaps in network coverage and works to fill these gaps

Builds the framework /metrics to arbitrate on strategic network selection and site trade off (e.g where multiple sites contend in a specific location)

Tracks and drives the pipeline health and portfolio shape to assure accurate deal flow and capital deployment in delivery of in-year targets and strategy

Monitors end-to-end performance delivery against norms and proactively drives interventions to resolve blockages to delivery

Monitors and reports on performance for pipeline health, CP delivery and Capex commitments to ensure deliver against strategy and targets.

Is responsible for the investment evaluation process from assumptions, business case preparation to investment committee approval. Monitors deal progression and deal database.

Coaches and develops team members to grow and perform.

Key Skills:

Customer-centric approach, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and multifaceted markets

Be comfortable in challenging the network teams to ensure the stated aims/ strategy are delivered

Able to assimilate, analyse and interpret sophisticated datasets

Robust numerical and analytical skills with a commercial bias.

A refined communicator, able to draw upon a range of styles and approaches, tailoring to the topic and individuals concerned.

Strong interpersonal skills, able to build relationships across all levels and communicate sophisticated, challenging messages with clarity to convey complex topics

Able to deliver individually whilst also building capability within a wider team

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.