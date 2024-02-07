Entity:Customers & Products
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting senior leaders by delivering investment and portfolio activities, using advanced technical capabilities to manage the financial aspects of portfolios and participate in continuous improvement initiatives in order maintain, improve and expand bp pulse's on the go network business.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As Strategy & Investment Manager you will play a pivotal role in defining and supporting the delivery of the UK Network Strategy for bp Pulse.
Working across use-cases (including destination, city hubs and highway hubs), the role will be responsible for defining our network plan to city level. Supporting delivery teams in their assessment of prospective sites and in providing senior leadership with network insights – informing and crafting the evolution of the strategy. The team also handles the effectiveness and efficiency of the investment evaluation process from business case preparation to approval by the investment committee; including monitoring capex investment.
Key Responsibilities:
Key Skills:
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Analysis and modelling, Asset and project finance, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Corporate Finance, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal modelling and valuation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Management Reporting, Market Analysis, Performance management, Presenting, Problem Solving {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.