Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Strategy / Management Consultant - Bioenergy

Strategy / Management Consultant - Bioenergy

Strategy / Management Consultant - Bioenergy

  • Location Germany - Flexible, Singapore - Flexible, Spain - Flexible, Sweden - Flexible, United Kingdom - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141443BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting on a range of strategic projects, using advanced technical knowledge to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework for strategy and long-term plan development, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.

Role Synopsis

bp are looking for an individual with an extensive management consulting background to join our global strategy team for bioenergy. Reporting into the VP Bio Energy, this role will lead interdisciplinary projects, analysis, and requests from Biofuels leadership (SVP Biofuels Growth, SVP T&S, SVP Fuels Value Chain, SVP Strategy) to support development and delivery of bp’s bioenergy agenda.



Key Accountabilities

  • Liaise with multidisciplinary teams e.g., origination, PPM, business groups, capital allocation etc. on projects of key interest.
  • Support key SVPs forums, shape bp corporate strategy implementation tracking, help ensure business development pipeline and capital allocation follow clear strategic priorities.
  • Work with the other Strategy VPs on key areas of integration across portfolio e.g., Hydrogen.
  • Support multiple ad-hoc requests of strategic interest to core SVP group.
  • Support development of strategy material for bp board meetings.

Desired Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Industry experience in Oil and Gas downstream e.g., supply chain, refining, retail, trading or broader Energy/Commodities markets. Any prior experience in biofuels particularly welcome.
Team leadership:
  • Strong people leader with demonstrated capability of succeeding in fast-paced environments whilst motivating and retaining top talent
  • Proven ability to integrate and lead teams by creating a clear sense of purpose with a background of ambiguity
  • Hands-on leader who is able and willing to hold the pen on first drafts
Consulting toolkit:
  • Extensive consulting experience will be essential for success in this role.
  • Ability to handle pressure, tight deadlines, and iterative output-based process.
  • Track record of strategy development, strong problem solving, and ability develop a mandate with abstract guidelines.
  • Ability to build collaborative relationships in a multicultural – multidisciplinary environment and communicate across a wide band of levels both within BP and externally.
  • Track record of communicating complex issues to senior stakeholders.
  • Highly numerate and analytical.
  • Entrepreneurial with ideation and offer creation mindset.

Essential Education
  • Degree or equivalent experience
#LI-onsite

Apply Search all jobs at bp