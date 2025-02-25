Strategy & Operations Manager (Leadership & Culture)

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Join ourTeam and advance your career as a
Strategy & Operations Manager
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The Strategy & Operations Manager for Leadership & Culture (L&C) is responsible for the operational delivery of the L&C portfolio to bp’s business entities and end users.
This role partners across the L&C team to enable high-quality delivery of the portfolio strategy, plan, and governance; to advise on offer/product best routes to market, to partner with third-party delivery partners, and to activate internal global and local delivery networks.
The role also supports the execution of the L&C data and insights strategy, building data models and insights to support strategic and operational decision-making.
In this role You will:
Lead a high-performing team to drive the successful delivery of transformative Leadership & Culture projects, including leadership development programs, high potential programs, leadership assessments, DE&I initiatives, and coaching, while acting as the key liaison for learning operations across the L&C portfolio.
Support the VP L&C and L&C leadership team to embed and enhance the operating model to create ongoing efficiencies in ways of working, including the design and execution of governance forums.
Own the end-to-end delivery of selected L&C projects, expertly managing deployment, balancing demand with capacity, managing risks and ensuring seamless execution of all initiatives.
Design and implement innovative tools, approaches, and processes to elevate the efficiency and impact of L&C project delivery, ensuring smooth execution and scalability.
Build strong relationships with global and local P&C and business networks to support activation of L&C projects and products.
Contribute to L&C strategy development and annual planning based on delivery insights.
Develop data models, reporting, and insights engines to support ongoing operational decision-making and continuous improvement (in partnership with People Insights & Analytics).
Spearhead new and ad-hoc projects for L&C, or wider talent teams.
What You will need to be successful:
At least 8 years experience in global operations management role directing large teams or consultancy projects with complex operational delivery requirements.
Extensive expertise in HR strategies
Strong team management, ability to lead, inspire, and motivate large teams by empowering them to deliver excellent results.
Critical thinking - ability to balance short and long-term imperatives of delivery; creative and innovative in approach.
Strong communication skills.
Stakeholder management (including with senior leaders) – ability to integrate a strong level of global business awareness in decision-making.
Robust capability in project management and resource planning with the ability to effectively prioritize conflicting demands and manage risks.
Operational excellence—embody a continuous improvement attitude with a focus on process and system optimization to ensure consistent high-quality work outputs across a multi-disciplinary team.
Tech-savvy and data-driven attitude, using technology and analytics in the best possible ways.
Experience in a matrix organization.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.