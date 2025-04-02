This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, forming teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Strategy & Operations Senior Advisor for Leadership & Culture (L&C) supports the operational delivery of the L&C portfolio to bp’s business entities and end users.

This role involves partnering with senior Leadership and Culture leaders to implement operational delivery needs for all entities and geographies for selected L&C offers impacting over 5,000 employees annually and to ensure the high-quality deployment and operations of the portfolio strategy.

The role also supports continuous improvement and operational excellence across technology/systems, insights and analytics for the L&C portfolio

To support high-quality operational delivery of the L&C portfolio, plan, and governance, support the portfolio strategy, process optimisation, manage third-party delivery partners, activate internal delivery networks, cross portfolio insights and provide standard methodology tools and processes for operational activities.

What you will do:

Responsibility for delivery, deployment and demand/capacity management of selected L&C offers (physical and digital) in line with experience design standards set by portfolio owners working in multi-disciplinary teams.

Support the development and execution of delivery tools, approaches, processes, planning and data models for L&C offers

Establish relationships with global and local P&C and business networks to support activation of L&C offers including regional and site-based learning delivery teams.

Support portfolio governance on finance budget and forecasting along with input collated from the L&C LT and offer owners (~$20 million of spend).

Coordinate with relevant delivery partners (internal and external), to enable smooth and efficient delivery. Key partners include S+S Learning Services, People Analytics, P&C partnering, third party partners, Finance and Procurement.

Support the creation of data models, reporting and insights engines to support ongoing operational decision making and continuous improvement across the portfolio.

Support new projects for L&C or wider talent either as a lead or as a project team member.

What you will need:

University degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)

At least 5 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources directing teams or projects with significant operational delivery requirements.

Talent and/or learning operations expertise: Experience of delivering leadership development, talent and/or learning programs.

Delivery excellence: Proven ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement.

Talent practitioner preferred but not essential.

Skills:

Agility core practices

Change Management

Collaboration

Communication

Creating and measuring impact

Customer centric thinking

Data Analysis

Decision Making

Delivery Management

Influencing

Leadership development

People Management

Performance Consulting

Project Management

Stakeholder Management

Critical thinking

Talent Management

Writing skills

Technical:

Talent and/or learning operations:

Experience of implementing and scaling talent and learning programs with a proven track record of complex learning operational delivery

Talent systems: Experience with data management and core HR system/technology skills (proficient command of Excel, Salesforce, Workday, Cornerstone, Degreed).

Attention to detail: Commitment and proven track record on showing demonstrable attention to detail in delivering leadership and talent management operations

Project Management: Has experience in leading on leadership development, talent management or organizational change project/product within large, complex organizations, and can deliver to a plan and manage risk effectively

Commercial competence: Considers financial and operational implications in decision making aiming for outcomes that optimize value for bp

Change Management: Can drive delivery of initiatives by identify potential obstacles and risks and implement change management solutions to address them.

Data and analytics: Identifies and evaluates data analysis, visualisation and analytics solutions for insights, operational reporting and decision-making of talent and leadership programs. data and analytics tools (e.g., Excel and PowerBi).

Creating and measuring impact: Identifies and evaluates relevant data and trends from the measurement of leadership and talent products/offers, providing insights to guide decision-making and mitigate risks.

Digital & Technology: Proactively resolves inefficiencies in processes and creates innovative solutions by incorporating digital tools and technology to enhance delivery

Behavioural:

Strategic and critical thinking: Demonstrates understanding and ability of taking multiple project goals and translating them into critical deliverables. Can work with uncertainty and ambiguity and to deliver business outcomes and impact

Communication & influencing: Good communication skills to communicate clearly with a range of stakeholders – oral and written. Good record of engaging stakeholders and building partnership within the team for efficiencies and minimise duplication

Growth mindset: Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future. Willingness to ideate and deliver continuous improvement.

Leadership and teamwork: Encourages and supports team members to meet high standards, fostering collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence.

Customer focused: Proven track record of understanding the needs of internal and external customers to deliver high quality services and products.

Trusted advisor and discretion: Trusted advisor with ability to discreetly manage confidential and sensitive information (i.e. ITKs).

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

