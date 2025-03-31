Strategy & Operations Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



Strategy and Operations Senior Advisor

Strategy and Operations Senior Advisor

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Strategy & Operations Senior Advisorfor Leadership & Culture (L&C) supports the operational delivery of the L&C portfolio to bp’s business entities and end users. This role involves partnering with senior Leadership and Culture leaders to execute operational delivery needs for all entities and geographies for selected L&C offers impacting over 5,000 employees annually and to ensure the high-quality deployment and operations of the portfolio strategy. The role also supports continuous improvement and operational excellence across technology/systems, insights and analytics for the L&C portfolio

In this role You will: Manage the delivery, deployment, and demand/capacity of selected learning and development (L&C) projects, both physical and digital, ensuring alignment with experience design standards. Collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams to support the development and execution of delivery tools, processes, and data models for L&C projects. Build strong relationships with global and local teams to activate L&C projects, including regional and site-based learning delivery teams. Assist with portfolio governance, including budget management and forecasting (~$20 million), in coordination with L&C leadership and project owners. Work closely with internal and external delivery partners, such as Learning Services, People Analytics, Finance, Procurement, and third-party vendors, to ensure smooth and efficient delivery. Work closely with internal and external delivery partners, such as Learning Services, People Analytics, Finance, Procurement, and third-party vendors, to ensure smooth and efficient delivery. Take the lead or contribute as a team member on new projects related to L&C or broader talent initiatives. What You will need to be successful: At least 5 years’ experience in talent management, leadership development, learning or human resources directing teams or projects with significant operational delivery requirements. Talent and/or learning operations expertise: Experience of delivering leadership development, talent and/or learning programs. Delivery excellence: Proven ability to work well in cross-functional and global teams to deliver excellent talent solutions with a culture of continuous improvement. Talent & Learning Operations: Experience scaling complex talent and learning programs. Talent Systems: Proficient in HR systems (Excel, Salesforce, Workday, Cornerstone, Degreed). Attention to Detail: Strong track record in precise talent and leadership operations. Project Management: Leads talent and change projects, managing risks and timelines. Commercial Skills: Optimizes value through financial and operational decisions. Change Management: Identifies risks and implements change solutions. Data & Analytics: Analyzes data for insights and decision-making (Excel, PowerBI).

Creating Impact: Measures data to guide decisions and reduce risks. Digital & Technology: Enhances delivery through digital solutions. Critical Thinking & Growth Mindset: Translates project goals into critical results, navigates uncertainty, and embraces continuous improvement with curiosity about future talent needs. Communication & Collaboration: Strong communication skills to engage partners, foster partnerships, and ensure efficiency and minimal duplication. Leadership & Customer Focus: Supports team excellence, understands customer needs, and handles sensitive information with discretion as a trusted advisor. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements Life & health insurance, medical care package Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, mother-baby room Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program Possibility to join our social communities and networks Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life."



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



