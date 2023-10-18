Strategy & Planning Data Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a small team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, and accounting systems support and helping to implement continuous improvement plans while promoting a culture of service excellence and delivery within the team.



Job Description:

Responsible for developing a team to identify significant business and financial control risks and ensure effective action plans are in place, whilst coordinating control reviews and investigations and building capabilities of the team to ensure that the operating control environment is in line with BP standards.

As a key member of the Finance Data Office team and collaborating with the Data Services and Integration Lead, this role will have the following responsibilities and play a critical role in the delivery of the data transformation across GBS and Finance.

Support prioritization of use cases from across Finance sub-entities, ensuring transparency of requirements and benefits case

Support the design of data structures, applications and visualizations required to enable the delivery of prioritized use cases, including the definition of:

Common data models for Finance

Data taxonomy for Finance

Required data transformation processes to enable common data model delivery.

Contribute to the assessment of external standard methodologies and ensure the application of relevant lessons within the Finance Data Office

Support Finance stakeholders in development of clear requirements for data-enabled use cases

Lead user testing and data validation activities to ensure delivery of business requirements and completeness / accuracy of data.

Support key data owners / stakeholders re the future code set design for key reporting processes, such as group consolidation.

Work closely with other parts of the Finance Data Office including (but not limited to) Data Governance, Data Quality, Data Strategy and Risk, Future ERP Data Design, and Analytics reporting.

The Data Services and Integration Manager role is expected to evolve as the impact of the ERP strategy becomes clear and is likely to play an active role in enabling the future state Finance MI strategy.

What’s new:

Finance is a single global entity.

Finance activities will transition to global model

Finance will adopt centralized delivery model and agile working approaches

The Finance Data Office will take a leading role in definition standards for data and data execution across all pillars of Finance and the Data Services and Integration team will be at the heart of unlocking access to data for the Finance function as a whole.

Key capabilities including mindset/values and behaviors/leadership expectations:

Style – Demonstrable ability to engage a broad range of leaders and content experts across Finance. Having the ability to listen, collect and collate inputs, align on common goals and achieve directional consensus will be key. The role will take personal ownership for outcomes.

Content – Expertise in our systems landscape and core Finance processes will be key. The role will require deep expertise in our financial data structures and how they enable the key finance processes and controls operated in our ERPs, the group consolidation as enabled by FBW (and CFIN in the future), the data underpinning our planning and performance processes, data in our Procurement, Treasury, and Tax functions, as well reporting and compliance processes. The role will require knowledge of the FDF solution and the underlying data structures. It is expected that the successful candidate will have deep knowledge in one of more of the core Finance pillars with awareness of the others.

Change Leadership – Extensive experience of supporting project delivery, change management and delivering sustainable solutions will be important. The ability to partner with stakeholders in design, delivery and outcomes will be key, as well as the ability to clearly articulate outcomes.

Innovation – Demonstrating agility in seeking alternate ways of achieving more streamlined and optimised common outcomes will be critical.

Key interfaces:

Finance Data Office

Systems and template teams within I&E

Other delivery pillars within GBS DS&T

Finance sub-entities – including GBS, ARC, Tax, PPM, Procurement and Treasury

Business groups – depending on nature of uses cases being assessed



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.