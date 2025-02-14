Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Strategy Team and advance your career as a

Strategy Support Analyst

The Strategy team will support the bp leadership team in setting the group’s long-term strategic direction for bp’s portfolio. As a Strategy Support Analyst in bp’s Strategy team, you will be supporting the development of the next generation of bp’s corporate and business strategies & policies. This is an integrated role, reliant on having a broad knowledge of the energy sector and outstanding data analytical skills to provide robust insights in support of strategy development.

In this role You will:

Engage with colleagues across the Strategy team to support the identification and analysis of business problems in line with strategy & policy development, working across the different bp businesses

Stay updated with market, economic and energy outlook data to identify trends pertinent to strategy & policy development

Assist in the planning of projects across a variety of timescales to support timely delivery against deadlines

Use excellent attention to detail to support the creation of reports and presentations, as per partner requirements, to facilitate the communication of findings and recommendations to a variety of partners.

Work closely with a team of strategy analysts, advisors and managers and support the broader Strategy team focus areas including safety, DE&I, cyber, and wellbeing

Engage with energy industry trends and standard methodologies

Align with bp's Code of Conduct and ‘who we are’ beliefs

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Prior experience in the energy sector or top tier professional service firm preferred, and/or demonstrable cross-industry skills demonstrated through work experience or academic study placements

Minimum Bachelor's degree, or equivalent experience in; business, economics, engineering, science, or other relevant fields

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills: demonstrated ability in gathering and analyzing complex data, managing uncertainty and risk, identifying key insights, and developing actionable recommendations.

Proficiency in data analysis tools and software including Excel and PowerBI.

Demonstrated abilities in teamwork, collaboration, and partner management: experience in originating and initiating workstreams, developing timelines, collaborating with diverse teams, and participating in extracurricular activities that showcase leadership potential.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills: proficiency in synthesizing and presenting ideas clearly and effectively.

Basic financial competence: understanding of project and business financial metrics and ability to develop simple commercial models.

Experience in consulting, finance, or other strategic roles.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.