Strategy & Operations Manager, Leadership & Culture

Job summary



The strategy & ops Mgr role is exciting, fast-paced and represents an excellent development opportunity for a performance driven candidate seeking to broaden their insights into P&C and bp Group, in addition to gaining leadership exposure. The role also provides great development and learning opportunities in key capabilities such as programme management, stakeholder engagement, culture, and leadership development.

We have a team of over 75 people positioned across the globe and working across all enablers and business entities in bp. Our remit includes identifying, assessing, and developing leaders at all levels, including early careers, high potentials, and executives. We also are accountable for culture and employee engagement. The teams are highly connected both externally and internally.

The role will involve some global travel to support with country visits and regional events.

This role will support the VP with the following key activities: Global Experience ownership (GEO) - to support with establishing, standing up and then being operational lead for the new governance framework across leadership & culture

Performance oversight – work with leaders and teams to hold oversight of real time reporting and to support the VP with developing insights and real time data, responding to ad hoc requests. This will also include supporting the vendor management review process

Project Management – to support the VP with oversight of all project activities, including setting up central office organization and oversight, intervention and with the opportunity to join new project launches in 2023 in an advisory capacity

L&C leadership team – to support with operationalizing performance plans, acting as a key advisor for LT members, support with the financial control and partnering with the VP on evolving and implementing the overall strategy for the team

Key accountabilities:

Advisory:

Advisor to the VP L&C and wider leadership team. Directly aiding in the evolution and implementation of the strategy, plan development and onward communication with the various stakeholders.

Productivity:

Continue to develop, improve and operationalise the L&C agenda, supporting in the delivery of excellent governance, solutions and performance. Proactively lead the VP’s office – driving high performance and ensuring a positive tone.



Relationship Management:

Establish and maintain relationship with key internal and external partners. A focus on relationships and connections to ensure heightened office impact and productivity. Design and planning for key meetings and interactions with the leadership. Vendor Liaison - build relationships with key vendors (e.g. INSEAD, MindGym, BetterUp, EgonZhender ) and support the vendor management review process.

General:

Proactively review VP L&C calendar and activity and prepare relevant documents and scripts, ensuring continuity in key strategic themes and messaging. Enable VP to focus on most critical tasks and responsibilities. Support in managing the financial plan and general cost control also.

Essential education: Degree qualified or equivalent experience

Very strong written and oral communication skills using a variety of media

Able to handle highly sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

Well organised with high attention to detail, able to multi-task, prioritize activities and plan ahead to anticipate tasks and inputs

Open minded individual who can rapidly learn and adapt approach to different environment to achieve results.

An emotionally connected leader who listens and seeks to understand the views of others, ensuring that these are effectively represented

A thought-partner who is typically curious and across latest thinking/ trends shaping the effectiveness of the organisation

High tolerance for ambiguity and complexity while being efficient in managing conflicting priorities

Able to build and maintain relationships and influence across multiple levels of the organization. Confidence to work effectively with executives internally and externally – taking the lead on matters through to delivery of outcomes

Data-driven: highly numerate with the ability to tell the story and share reasoning through data

Previous experience in People & Culture supporting business leadership teams with aspects related to talent management, employee relations, change management and organisational development.

Experience working with agile methodologies (scrum, Kanban, design thinking, etc.) would be beneficial.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

