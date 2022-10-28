Job summary

Azule Energy is an Independent Joint Venture (IJV) created on 1st August 2022 which comprises the legacy assets of bp and Eni in Angola. bp and Eni are 50% shareholders of the company and each appoints three directors to the board. Assets include oil & gas (currently four FPSOs), LNG and solar interests. With a value of ~$14bln, Azule is one of the largest non-operated JVs in bp’s portfolio and is forecast to deliver substantial dividends for many years to come.

Azule has sixteen licenses (six operated) and is the third largest producer in sub-Saharan Africa with ~200 mboed Net, increasing to 250 mboed over the next 5 years. It has the highest acreage and second largest reserves (~2bn boe) in Angola with 20+ years of reserve life. Azule is equity accounted by both parent companies.

bp believes that Azule will bring substantial opportunities to progress future developments in Angola and the region, in particular:

Continue to support investment and growth

Create more efficient operations and optimise cash flows

Generate significant synergies and cost savings

The role of the Shareholder Team is to oversee bp’s interest in Azule with a view to ensuring sustained investment returns for bp over the short, medium and longer terms. This will be achieved through a constant focus on safety and commercial performance, while seeking to influence the company’s future direction based on an appropriate level of strategic risk and optionality, consistent with bp’s outlook and purpose.

About the role

As Strategy & Risk Lead, you will have both a short and a long-term focus. You will need to understand Azule’s risks and how bp can ensure they are being managed appropriately, whilst preparing bp for the impact on the company should a major risk event occur in Azule. You will develop the strategy, describing how bp intends to extract optimal value from its investment, and agree the focus areas to influence Azule, consistent with the strategy. Finally, you will lead preparation of briefing materials for bp directors and board committee members of Azule.

Your key deliverables will include:

Establishing and maintaining conformance with Azule Energy / bp governance structures.

Within the prescribed governance structures, understanding Azule’s principal risks, how they are being managed and the potential exposure to bp; influence Azule’s risk management to minimise bp’s exposure.

Liaising between Azule and bp functions to influence development and delivery of Azule’s strategy. This will include sustainability - lowering emissions and leaning into the opportunities while avoiding the threats posed by the Energy Transition.

Overseeing Azule investment governance and business development activity including appropriate bp SME involvement to provide assurance to bp directors exercising board reserved decision rights as shareholders.

Producing briefing papers to facilitate effective input from bp directors and board committee members to the Azule board and committees.

Who you will work with

The Shareholder Team will be dynamic, and our work varied and challenging. Your colleagues will be the Separation and Transition Lead and the Finance & Reporting Lead. As the team comes together, we envisage significant overlap and collaboration across team members’ areas of accountability. You will also work with a wide variety of colleagues, both within bp (e.g. SMEs supporting Azule) and in Azule, including bp secondees.

About you

In addition to having a good understanding of the Oil & Gas / Energy industry and the principal dynamics shaping the Energy Transition it is important that you also demonstrate:

Strategy development experience

Risk and compliance management experience

Excellent networking, relationship building and influencing skills to be able to work across key functional stakeholders within bp and Azule Energy, and externally

Excellent communication skills

Proven ability to lead delivery of work products and manage conflicting priorities and uncertainty

Portuguese language skills (desirable but not a must)

Understanding / experience of Sub-Saharan Africa (desirable but not a must)

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid maternal & parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!