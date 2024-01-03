Strategy and Innovation Manager

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in crafting the scale-up and commercialisation of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) areas to build technology positions that will generate future competitive advantage.In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on physical innovation (chemistry, physics and biotech, plus engineering to commercialise scientific innovation). The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and our Fuels businesses, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification. We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key growth areas and have recently established dedicated innovation squads covering specific low carbon areas, each having the potential to generate material business returns post 2030.



This role is a 12-month parental cover. As such, it is a great opportunity for the right person to connect to the breadth of bp’s technology R&D work which will be needed to drive the company’s profitable transition into the net zero world. The parental cover creates an opportunity for ample exposure to fundamental strategic decision-making in AS. The role would be a chance for a technically-grounded individual to influence bp’s R&D activity at a strategic level.

The role has been specifically designed to drive several important elements of AS strategy and performance toolbox to completion. The Strategy & Innovation Manager will be responsible for the development and execution of new dashboards and tools to support performance management across the business – they will work closely with the VPs and their leadership teams in this regard. The successful candidate will also support the ongoing AS portfolio design work – helping implement portfolio optimisation processes to feed the planning process and strategic decision-making across AS to help ensure that bp is focusing and shaping its R&D investment to deliver near-term and longer-term priorities. The post holder will maintain the hierarchy and structure of the AS strategic frame and ensure that the structure of associated tools, including ADO, remain consistent with the frame so as costs and delivery across bp’s strategic R&D programmes can be maintained.



This role will be the interface to the Innovation Integration team – it will hard-line report into the Senior Manager Strategy, Portfolio, Planning and Performance, but is available to support prioritised initiatives led by either team.

Drive continued transformation in performance management across Applied Sciences including the improvement of new dashboards, tools and associated processes.

Maintain ADO structure and use consistent with the strategic frame.

Contribute to the development and execution of Applied Sciences portfolio optimisation process and help develop portfolio decision making to feed, for example, the annual planning process.

Act as the interface between the Strategy team and the Innovation Integration team under the VP Applied Sciences Strategy, Capability and Partnerships.

A naturally systematic and detail-focussed approach to the management of cost, performance management and planning information.

Broad technical understanding to support technical conversations with subject matter authorities.

Proficient in use and application of ADO (including use of “Area Paths”) and Power BI.

Ability to think strategically. A good understanding of, and interest in, bp’s strategic agenda and of the role of R&D in delivering sustained value to the businesses transitioning to a low carbon world. Awareness of external development in low-carbon energy. Understanding of the integrated energy value chains and the opportunities that exist for bp.

Commercial analytical and economic evaluation experience an advantage.

Demonstrated ability to partner and establish trust with essential team members.

Strong understanding and listening skills plus an ability to articulate complex technical messages clearly in a way that is comprehensible to different audiences.

Strong ability to work with a wide range of people from different backgrounds and varying seniority and build consensus.

Qualified to degree level or equivalent practical experience, a technical background, preferably in biosciences, chemistry or engineering.

The following are the key skills that the post-holder will have the opportunity to develop and deepen while in this role:

Account Strategy and Business Planning: Create and implement a structured account strategy and develop a detailed business plan, including understanding and analysis of the customer/ distributor/third party.

Communication: Listen deeply, ask questions, establish rapport and build trust. Is guided by standard process, diverse inputs, commerciality, data and our code to make the right decisions for bp.

Performance and Planning: Uses performance management skills to translate financial information into meaningful insights leading to robust future plans.

Partner Engagement: Builds and maintains networks, relationships, strategic alliances and partnerships, both internally and externally, to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes for bp or regional/entity objectives. Communicate and partner with industry, government, law enforcement, military and other external partners as required.

Strategic Planning: Creating and maintaining a strategy to align organisational actions, plans and resources with business objectives. Identify future trends and opportunities, explain decisions and break down into goals, understand the steps required to effect change, identifying partners and resources, and the implications for organisations, products and services.



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



