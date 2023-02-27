Strategy and Performance Analyst (m/f/d)

Location: Bochum
At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.
Purpose of this role is to manage the performance and strategy of the Fuel & Charge Product, build the Financial Model and support Fleet Europe Product Management Team in the Governance Funding process.
Your Tasks:
Responsible for managing Fuel & Charge (F&C) performance and financial modelling: