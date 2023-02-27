Strategy and Performance Analyst (m/f/d)

Job summary

Location: Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.



Purpose of this role is to manage the performance and strategy of the Fuel & Charge Product, build the Financial Model and support Fleet Europe Product Management Team in the Governance Funding process.

Your Tasks:



Responsible for managing Fuel & Charge (F&C) performance and financial modelling:

Design and update Financial Model for the Fuel & Charge product

Support in the Governance Process for Project funding (Finance Memorandums)

Manage F&C performance and KPIs across markets

Manage reporting requirements ensuring the liaise between data source and reporting team

Create consolidated reports with relevant KPIs for several stakeholders

Support the Pricing Team in the Pricing Strategy in each market, ensuring profitability and alignment with the Financial Model

Monitor relevant market numbers to feed country strategy and targets

Support in the Country Strategy with market estimations and target setting

Collaborate with bp Pulse to ensure alignment of F&C Financial Model and Pulse’s hardware targets and models.

Keep track of project budgets & document submissions in line with the governance process

University degree in economics, finance or engineering (or analytical background)

Proven track record of experience with financial modelling and/or performance management (5y+)

Experience in projects in different products/services across different markets

Experience in highly complex projects involving multiple stakeholders and KPIs

Knowledge of the B2B Fleet Market and EV Business is an advantage

Experience of working in diverse, cross-border teams in AGILE squads with strong focus on remote work and good understanding of AGILE principles.

Strong analytical skills and capable of designing financial models

Strong Excel and Power Point skills

Good teamwork skills and capable of engaging and collaborating with different profiles

Strong Business skills, capable of understanding the relevant metrics for product performance

Strong critical thinking, capable to understand/question models and design new solutions

Self-starter, proactive and curious, digging into KPIs to understand performance.

Ability to build and present reports to senior leadership

Written and oral fluency in English, German would be an advantage. Other European languages will be an advantage.

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding programme and buddy support

Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programmes to improve the work-life balance

Responsible for managing the Product Team financial modelling: