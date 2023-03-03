Strategy and Planning Manager

Responsible for strategic planning and analysis required to support strategy development at bp, re-ensuring strategic performance deliver term long term bpsa growth. Facilitates broad collaboration across BP Business Groups and Enablers to support a One bp strategic approach to bpSA, drawing on external partner and consultant relationships.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade FResponsible for managing projects to define and deliver the strategic analysis required to support strategy development at BP, using highly advanced experience to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.