Strategy and Planning Manager

Responsible for strategic planning and analysis required to support strategy development at bp, re-ensuring strategic performance deliver term long term bpsa growth. Facilitates broad collaboration across BP Business Groups and Enablers to support a One bp strategic approach to bpSA, drawing on external partner and consultant relationships.



Key Accountabilities:

Strategic delivery and performance oversight: Strategic performance, planning and market insights

Development of a capital plan in line with the strategy

Guiding the development of market dynamics analytics, competitive intelligence, and value driving initiatives

Oversees the governance levers that monitor the execution of business initiatives

Ensures suitable metrics are in place to measure performance and progress

Protects bp’s interests in the market and ensures sustainable and profitable growth

Drive strategic planning and financial planning by encouraging adoption of proven BP financial processes such as Strategy Refresh and GFO, and through sharing of expertise in strategic business development, economic evaluation, and investment appraisal

A key contributor to strategy development, influencing through the sharing and application of core commercial development pillars

Facilitates the accessibility of BP ’ s Commercial Development acumen

Hold conversations with key stakeholders to ensure that the financial implications of proposals are understood, and the right actions advised for meeting strategic goals.

Responsible for the financial reporting process for all of BP ’ s shareholder strategic requirements, managing BP ’ s financial interface with the Finance team.

Ensures non-financial management information (MI) metrics are understood, including strategic KPI ’ s and tracking of plans and key milestones.

Support/challenge material business investment propositions through rigorous fact-based analysis

Owns the delivery of market intelligence and builds compelling analysis to support the business and the decision-making process across the organization to drive growth based on market data findings and insights

Influences a culture of minimizing business risk through early identification, encouraging the adoption of appropriate risk management procedures and supporting CFO to influence the same.

Levering relevant insights, enables a culture of innovation and customer centricity and aids bp SA to stay ahead of competitors and front of customers’ minds

Is proactive and keeps a close look at industry developments, industry forums where applicable and outlines the bp SA market intelligence approach

Ensures that emerging factors outside the normal scope of operations are considered for strategic purposes

Develops and gains stakeholder approval of the corporate plan

Proactively tracks and communicates performance against strategy

Assist the business units in mapping out tactical goals that contribute to the strategy

Visibility of what’s going on across the organisation (no surprises)

Alignment with the organisation / group’s governance frameworks and resources