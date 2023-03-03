Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Strategy and Planning Manager

Strategy and Planning Manager

Strategy and Planning Manager

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145865BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for strategic planning and analysis required to support strategy development at bp, re-ensuring strategic performance deliver term long term bpsa growth. Facilitates broad collaboration across BP Business Groups and Enablers to support a One bp strategic approach to bpSA, drawing on external partner and consultant relationships.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Strategic delivery and performance oversight: Strategic performance, planning and market insights
  • Development of a capital plan in line with the strategy
  • Guiding the development of market dynamics analytics, competitive intelligence, and value driving initiatives
  • Oversees the governance levers that monitor the execution of business initiatives
  • Ensures suitable metrics are in place to measure performance and progress
  • Protects bp’s interests in the market and ensures sustainable and profitable growth
  • Drive strategic planning and financial planning by encouraging adoption of proven BP financial processes such as Strategy Refresh and GFO, and through sharing of expertise in strategic business development, economic evaluation, and investment appraisal
  • A key contributor to strategy development, influencing through the sharing and application of core commercial development pillars
  • Facilitates the accessibility of BPs Commercial Development acumen
  • Hold conversations with key stakeholders to ensure that the financial implications of proposals are understood, and the right actions advised for meeting strategic goals.
  • Responsible for the financial reporting process for all of BPs shareholder strategic requirements, managing BPs financial interface with the Finance team.
  • Ensures non-financial management information (MI) metrics are understood, including strategic KPIs and tracking of plans and key milestones.
  • Support/challenge material business investment propositions through rigorous fact-based analysis
  • Owns the delivery of market intelligence and builds compelling analysis to support the business and the decision-making process across the organization to drive growth based on market data findings and insights
  • Influences a culture of minimizing business risk through early identification, encouraging the adoption of appropriate risk management procedures and supporting CFO to influence the same.
  • Levering relevant insights, enables a culture of innovation and customer centricity and aids bp SA to stay ahead of competitors and front of customers’ minds
  • Is proactive and keeps a close look at industry developments, industry forums where applicable and outlines the bp SA market intelligence approach
  • Ensures that emerging factors outside the normal scope of operations are considered for strategic purposes
  • Develops and gains stakeholder approval of the corporate plan
  • Proactively tracks and communicates performance against strategy
  • Assist the business units in mapping out tactical goals that contribute to the strategy
  • Visibility of what’s going on across the organisation (no surprises)
  • Alignment with the organisation / group’s governance frameworks and resources
  • Ensure consistent and accurate reporting and tracking against strategic target

Education and Experience Required:
Education
  • Relevant business or economics Degree
  • Advantageous will be a relevant post-graduate degree (e.g. MBA)

Experience
  • 10+ years’ experience with significant exposure to strategy and business planning, risk management and strategic planning
  • Technical skills, knowledge, and experience, with an ability to provide strategic leadership to the organisation
  • Sound grasp of emerging industry developments both locally and cross border
  • Strategic thinking and enablement skills with an ability to co-ordinate strategy achievement
  • Strong business and financial acumen encompassing knowledge of both core and support functions
  • Comprehensive risk management skills encompassing the regulatory, governance, risk, and compliance landscape within the petroleum sector
  • Must be a creative thinker, resourceful problem-solver, and influential collaborator
  • Project and change management skills
  • Excellent networking, stakeholder engagement and business partnering skills

Grade FResponsible for managing projects to define and deliver the strategic analysis required to support strategy development at BP, using highly advanced experience to help create, test and persuasively communicate the framework, focusing on the structure, contribution and composition of BP's portfolio to deliver the Group's objectives.

Apply Search all jobs at bp