Structural Engineer - TSI

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp TSIbp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.About RoleThe offshore structural engineer will provide discipline expertise for operation support, including maintenance, inspection, anomaly management, and brownfield projects. In addition, the engineer will proactively interact with other disciplines and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions on risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization.The offshore structural engineer would be based in Pune, India. The successful candidate will support our operational assets across regions.We are looking for a candidate with a solid technical background to make fit-for-purpose recommendations for operation support. In addition, the successful candidate needs strong customer management skills and can effectively communicate the technical outcomes to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results.



Being an integrated member (remotely) in the regional Integrity Management (IM) squad team to manage the regional offshore bottom founded (fixed) structures in a suitable condition to deliver the company’s safety and business goals.

Supporting the regional deployed C&S engineers to deliver the regional structural integrity management plans based on company guidance and industry codes; responsible for structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies in determining the facility’s current condition; managing significant deterioration in topside, jacket and foundations conditions or any deviation following the offshores structures performance standards through the anomaly management process, quantifying the risks, and making sound engineering recommendations for mitigation actions.

Being the discipline engineer in defining the structural engineering scope of work for brownfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors, ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes (metocean or others) to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation; and following a rare extreme storm, seismic or ship impact event; or during winter storm inspection.

Monitoring modifications and associated weight changes on platforms, and maintaining as-designed and as-is structural models for the platforms.

Driving efforts to ensure structural risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results, effectively communicating risks to business and technical stakeholders.

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Degree in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned discipline.

Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or near chartered/professional status in closely aligned discipline, or evidence of progression towards full chartered/professional status.

Postgraduate qualification in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned discipline.

7+ years

7+ years

Knowledge of discipline-related industry standards (e.g., ISO 19900 series, API 2A-WSD, AISC WSD) and ideally some class codes (e.g., ABS, DNV, BV).

Proven industry experience in offshore structures design, construction, installation, or integrity management.

Strong technical skills in topside, jacket and foundation structural design and analyses.

People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Operating experience in integrity management support for offshore fixed or floating platforms and in leading the inspection, inspection data management, analysis, fitness-for-service, modification, and repair of structures during the operating phase.

Experience in management of change, risk assessment, performance management, maintenance and repair strategies.

Experience in applying risk-based methodology for platform inspection and anomaly management.

Other central discipline engineering teams

Regional IM Teams

Regional and central IM execution teams

Regional facility support squads and operations teams

Projects delivery leads

Maintenance teams within bpTSI and Regions

External Vendors

Adhoc teams as required

Shift support : Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements : Upto 5%



