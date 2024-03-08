Structural Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
What you will deliver
Responsibilities
Being an integrated member (remotely) in the regional Integrity Management (IM) squad team to manage the regional offshore bottom founded (fixed) structures in a suitable condition to deliver the company’s safety and business goals.
Supporting the regional deployed C&S engineers to deliver the regional structural integrity management plans based on company guidance and industry codes; responsible for structural inspection, monitoring, and maintenance strategies in determining the facility’s current condition; managing significant deterioration in topside, jacket and foundations conditions or any deviation following the offshores structures performance standards through the anomaly management process, quantifying the risks, and making sound engineering recommendations for mitigation actions.
Being the discipline engineer in defining the structural engineering scope of work for brownfield projects and providing technical assurance for third-party engineering deliveries, maintaining relationships with third-party providers and contractors, ensuring design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes (metocean or others) to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.
Supporting the regional severe weather evacuation preparation; and following a rare extreme storm, seismic or ship impact event; or during winter storm inspection.
Monitoring modifications and associated weight changes on platforms, and maintaining as-designed and as-is structural models for the platforms.
Driving efforts to ensure structural risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results, effectively communicating risks to business and technical stakeholders.
People and business related:
Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors
Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons
Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Degree in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned discipline.
Must have certifications:
Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or near chartered/professional status in closely aligned discipline, or evidence of progression towards full chartered/professional status.
Preferred education/certifications:
Postgraduate qualification in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned discipline.
Minimum years of relevant experience:
7+ years
Total years of experience:
7+ years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)
Knowledge of discipline-related industry standards (e.g., ISO 19900 series, API 2A-WSD, AISC WSD) and ideally some class codes (e.g., ABS, DNV, BV).
Proven industry experience in offshore structures design, construction, installation, or integrity management.
Strong technical skills in topside, jacket and foundation structural design and analyses.
People leadership, teamwork, communication skills and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.
Fluent in English, written and oral.
Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units
Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Operating experience in integrity management support for offshore fixed or floating platforms and in leading the inspection, inspection data management, analysis, fitness-for-service, modification, and repair of structures during the operating phase.
Experience in management of change, risk assessment, performance management, maintenance and repair strategies.
Experience in applying risk-based methodology for platform inspection and anomaly management.
You will work with
Other central discipline engineering teams
Regional IM Teams
Regional and central IM execution teams
Regional facility support squads and operations teams
Projects delivery leads
Maintenance teams within bpTSI and Regions
External Vendors
Adhoc teams as required
Shift support : Working hours (India / UK shift) to support Business Partners
Travel requirements : Upto5%
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification
Skills:
