Structured Credit Loan Operations Specialist

Job summary

The role is part of the Global Structured Trade Finance team which facilitates BP’s trading and shipping (T&S) business growth by partnering with credit, trading and origination teams, performs risk cover and liquidity transactions as well as structures more complex deals by combining various financing and risk distribution solutions.

This is a newly created role, where the individual will work with trading and origination, credit, legal, structured trade finance, settlements, and financial accounts in establishing and operating a central function for loan ops activity. The Structured Credit Loan Ops Specialist is the primary owner of the end-to-end control and risk management process for structured loans, pre-pays, and any other working capital facilities provided to our customers.

Key Accountabilities

Establish and manage structured credit loans ops function for bp’s trading activity, while ensuring smooth delivery of day-to-day operations

Own accountability and drive the development, management and continuous improvement of the end-to-end structured loan ops process.

Review loan documentation and provide inputs to internal stakeholders on feasibility of structure from an operations perspective

Own the administration and processing function of loans from execution to final settlement, including ownership of loan schedules, calculation of interest, oversight of cashflows, and monitoring of covenants and undertakings

Engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure information flows between the right teams on a timely basis

Provide updates to internal stakeholders on loan balances and answer ad-hoc questions, becoming the main point of contact for loan related queries

Drive standardisation, simplification and automation of processes and controls to ensure they are scalable in line with business growth

Embed new activity into the team, ensuring procedures are applied effectively and required monitoring is in place

Proactively grow the portfolio of activity overtime by taking on work from other regions

Analyse issues that are highlighted by the stakeholders and resolve them in a timely manner.

Provide input into the assurance and approval process

Qualifications and experience