Structured Credit Loan Operations Specialist

The role is part of the Global Structured Trade Finance team which facilitates BP’s trading and shipping (T&S) business growth by partnering with credit, trading and origination teams, performs risk cover and liquidity transactions as well as structures more complex deals by combining various financing and risk distribution solutions.
This is a newly created role, where the individual will work with trading and origination, credit, legal, structured trade finance, settlements, and financial accounts in establishing and operating a central function for loan ops activity. The Structured Credit Loan Ops Specialist is the primary owner of the end-to-end control and risk management process for structured loans, pre-pays, and any other working capital facilities provided to our customers.
Key Accountabilities