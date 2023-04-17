Site traffic information and cookies

Structured Credit Loan Operations Specialist

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147759BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The role is part of the Global Structured Trade Finance team which facilitates BP’s trading and shipping (T&S) business growth by partnering with credit, trading and origination teams, performs risk cover and liquidity transactions as well as structures more complex deals by combining various financing and risk distribution solutions.
This is a newly created role, where the individual will work with trading and origination, credit, legal, structured trade finance, settlements, and financial accounts in establishing and operating a central function for loan ops activity. The Structured Credit Loan Ops Specialist is the primary owner of the end-to-end control and risk management process for structured loans, pre-pays, and any other working capital facilities provided to our customers.

Key Accountabilities

  • Establish and manage structured credit loans ops function for bp’s trading activity, while ensuring smooth delivery of day-to-day operations
  • Own accountability and drive the development, management and continuous improvement of the end-to-end structured loan ops process.
  • Review loan documentation and provide inputs to internal stakeholders on feasibility of structure from an operations perspective
  • Own the administration and processing function of loans from execution to final settlement, including ownership of loan schedules, calculation of interest, oversight of cashflows, and monitoring of covenants and undertakings
  • Engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure information flows between the right teams on a timely basis
  • Provide updates to internal stakeholders on loan balances and answer ad-hoc questions, becoming the main point of contact for loan related queries
  • Drive standardisation, simplification and automation of processes and controls to ensure they are scalable in line with business growth
  • Embed new activity into the team, ensuring procedures are applied effectively and required monitoring is in place
  • Proactively grow the portfolio of activity overtime by taking on work from other regions
  • Analyse issues that are highlighted by the stakeholders and resolve them in a timely manner.
  • Provide input into the assurance and approval process

Qualifications and experience

  • Relevant experience in a trading organization or bank
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills (both senior management and peer group), as well as the ability to work independently and make decisions
  • Track record of challenging existing practices and delivering continuous improvement
  • Ability to understand new transactions and embed into current process, or where needed, adapt or develop new processes and controls
  • Extensive experience of using relevant software packages, i.e. Word, Excel, Powerpoint (financial modelling experience is vital);
  • Ability to work on many tasks simultaneously and prioritise in a fast-paced environment, while effectively managing risks with diligent execution
  • Strong organizational skills, detailed oriented and ability to complete tasks effectively in a timely manner
  • A proactive partner for trading and credit with solid risk awareness and ability to anticipate and understand risks and collaborate with trading, legal, contracts, and/or credit to find the best risk-based solutions for all stakeholders.

