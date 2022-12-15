Job summary

The Structured Credit Loan Ops Manager (“Loan Ops Manager”) – Asia Pacific is responsible for the overall direction and performance of the Loans Ops global team and is a broad operational management role. The Loans Ops Manager – Asia Pacific is the primary owner of the end-to-end structured loans operation process with the overall goal of delivering services while ensuring quality and cost effectiveness. Loans ops manager – Asia Pacific plays a critical role (as being the first of its kind) in building the capability and standards of the GBS Asia and will support the development and sustainability of the GBS by ensuring service delivery excellence.

Key Accountabilities

Set and manage structured credit loans ops direction and determine priorities and goals while ensuring smooth delivery of day-to-day operations

Own accountability and drive the development, management and continuous improvement of the end-to-end structured loan ops process.

Own the administration of loans from execution to final settlement, including ownership of loan schedules, calculation of interest, oversight of cashflows, and monitoring of covenants and undertakings

Engage with internal and external stakeholders to ensure information flows between the right teams on a timely basis

Provide updates to internal stakeholders on loan balances and answer ad-hoc questions, becoming the main point of contact for loan related queries

Drive standardisation, simplification and automation of processes and controls to ensure they are scalable in line with business growth

Embed new activity into the team, ensuring procedures are applied effectively and required monitoring is in place

Drive service delivery performance against agreed key management metrics and goals. Maintain accurate and up-to-date loan operations, and ensure teams follow operational procedures that provide control and operational flexibility and appropriately protect the company’s assets. Facilitate service transition when required. Analyse issues that are highlighted by the stakeholders and resolve them in a timely manner.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation's policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and direct work. Appraise performance, provide feedback and coaching, and reward and discipline employees. Provide opportunities for learning and self-development and facilitate the development of technical competencies. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Proactively grow the team to encompass new functions from other regions in the future