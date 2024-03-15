Structured Trade Finance Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

The role is part of the Global Structured Trade Finance team which facilitates BP’s trading and shipping (T&S) business growth by partnering with credit, trading and origination teams, performs risk cover and liquidity transactions as well as structures more deals by combining financing and risk distribution solutions.

Your key focus in this role will be to support the growth aspirations of T&S, often transacting within geographies and counterparties, coordinated financing structures and the need for stronger credit mitigation capabilities.

The role draws on experience and contacts at financial institutions to provide tailored risk mitigation and liquidity management solutions tailor-made to meet specific needs of T&S. You will build enduring relationships with external partners and engage in negotiations / discussions of suitable financing and risk mitigant structures.

Part of a global team, you will be able to demonstrate best practices and exchange experience across T&S (regionally and cross-team) in support of commercial activities with a primary focus on Europe and Africa.

Key Accountabilities

Own the structuring, negotiation and execution of funding and risk cover solutions with external & internal collaborators in support of commercial transactions. Examples such as trade credit insurance, receivable purchase agreements, risk participation agreements, prepayments, transfer ownership transactions and other non-debt arrangements.

Silent running of T&S funding and credit risk mitigation activities by maintaining robust processes and controls.

Maintain positive relationships with current banks, funds and insurers and identify/develop new partnerships in support of additional credit risk mitigation and/or funding solutions.

Build collaborative partnership across the business, including Trading, Origination, Credit, Treasury, Legal and other functional teams.

Develop tailored solutions to improve trader’s offering and generate additional P&L.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree or equivalent experience with strong experience in the commodity finance space.

You should have a transactional background and commercial approach; experience in developing and implementing funding and credit risk distribution structures within a commercial / investment bank and/or an energy trading company.

General knowledge of the legal concepts and Non-Debt accounting treatment underpinning trade and commodities finance.

Specialist expertise in some of or all the following: Prepayments, PXFs, RBLs, ABLs, Project Finance, Receivables Securitization, Receivable Discounting, Supply Chain Financing, Inventory Financing, Credit Structuring, Risk Syndication and Letters of credit.

Lead in deal origination and negotiation, financial structuring, legal documentation, risk distribution/syndication, and working capital management.

Ability to build and maintain good banking relations.

Comfortable adapting role and input to needs of situation, ability to work in a fast pace multifunctional environment.

Self-directed performer with an innovative demeanor.

Curiosity in keeping up to date in funding and risk distribution markets, energy/low carbon industry and geo-political impacts.

Digital and continuous improvement mentality, experienced with Excel, Powerpoint, MS Word at a minimum

Desirable Experience

Understanding of fundamental credit drivers – particularly for stressed and distressed counterparties, including an understanding of collateral protections and bankruptcy law dynamics / Experience in restructuring debt

Familiarity with credit portfolio management theory and practice and/or secondary credit markets

Experience with oil, refined products, power, gas and low carbon markets

Law degree, knowledge of various legal frameworks and ideally a language other than English

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Learn more about our outstanding discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



