Structured Trade Finance Specialist

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role is part of the Global Structured Trade Finance team which facilitates BP’s trading and shipping (T&S) business growth by partnering with credit, trading and origination teams, performs risk cover and liquidity transactions as well as structures more deals by combining financing and risk distribution solutions.
Your key focus in this role will be to support the growth aspirations of T&S, often transacting within geographies and counterparties, coordinated financing structures and the need for stronger credit mitigation capabilities.
The role draws on experience and contacts at financial institutions to provide tailored risk mitigation and liquidity management solutions tailor-made to meet specific needs of T&S. You will build enduring relationships with external partners and engage in negotiations / discussions of suitable financing and risk mitigant structures.
Part of a global team, you will be able to demonstrate best practices and exchange experience across T&S (regionally and cross-team) in support of commercial activities with a primary focus on Europe and Africa.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable Experience
Why join us?
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Learn more about our outstanding discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.