Structurer

  • Location United States - New York - New York City
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145191BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp’s face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. This role is part of the global structuring discipline part of the Trading Analytics & Insights team that works across the TS organisation and other parts of bp to provide commercial insights. A Structurer is expected to be a key member of IST regional commercial team helping the decision makers understand and quantify the embedded optionality, risks, and relevant value drivers. This role is primarily responsible for providing analytical and structuring support to the Power trading and origination teams. In particular, the individual is responsible for some or all of the following:

  • Working in a proactive role with marketers, originators and traders developing power and other cross commodity products.
  • Building positive relationships with marketers, originators and traders to better understand current issues/hurdles and providing investment recommendations.
  • Developing and improving valuation and hedging models of energy assets and exotic structured transactions.
  • Structuring and valuing deals by understanding and quantifying the embedded optionality, risks, and relevant value drivers.
  • Challenging and validating modelling approaches via back-testing and conducting research studies of price dynamics in the real vs. modelled world.
  • Providing deal expertise to the TS Trading Analytics and middle office staff to ensure system accurately reflects valuation and exposure while understanding both commercial objectives and risk objectives
  • Acting as a subject matter expert for valuation and partnering with a commercial development director, commercial staff and other relevant stakeholders to guide deals through the assurance and approval process.
  • Collaborating and staying connected with the wider Trading & Shipping Analytics team responsible for developing and implementing modelling tools for the front office.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Derivative valuation

  • Craft and improve valuation models and techniques
  • Maintain knowledge of industry standard models and methods
  • Stay up to date on in-house model development and valuation approaches
  • Understand models’ strengths and limitations
  • Communicate valuation results to front office teams to get buy-in
  • Ability to build summary financial data that clearly communicates the results of the modelled analysis to the various assurance functions
  • Work closely with the wider TS Trading Analytics, specifically the Global Quantitative Analysis Teams, understanding and contributing to the latest tool development and ensuring the appropriate models are used in valuations

2. Structured power and cross commodity product valuations

  • Propose products to originators that change with opportunities in the energy marketplace
  • Break down structured transactions into basic components
  • Calibrate models and value deals
  • Develop approaches to value/assess non-standard or non-market risks imbedded in transactions on the go
  • Communicate the results to traders and originators, have the ability to both defend the results and incorporate relevant feedback
  • Assist mid and back office personnel in understanding of proposed deals and develop a collaborative relationship around the booking/modelling of live deals within the risk systems
  • Work closely with treasury to ensure deal structures are EEM compliant

3. Position risk analysis and measurement

  • Quantify market risk and propose hedging strategies
  • Work with relevant parties on a consulting basis to identify non-market risks, assist in quantifying them and propose remedies if available
  • Work closely with credit risk and market risk to ensure risks are modelled and communicated appropriately

4. Design and conduct research studies

  • Analyse data to support/advance the trade floor capabilities in the above tasks
  • Report information as needed to various teams

Essential Education:

  • Requires a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Statistics, Engineering, Applied Mathematics or related fields; an advanced degree in a quantitative area or Business is preferred (MS/PhD/MBA/CFA a plus)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • In-depth understanding of quantitative modelling, structuring, risk management techniques and discounted cash flow analysis
  • Experience in applying quantitative techniques to the valuation and management of power physical assets and derivatives such as tolls, heat rate options, shaped products, PPA from wind, hydro and solar generating assets and full requirements load products
  • Experience in other commodity structured transactions, such as gas transport and storage and exotic options a plus
  • Highly skilled in statistical analysis, including univariate and multivariate modelling, optimization, forecasting, market and portfolio risk modelling, and option theory
  • Ability to work in a fast paced, competitive environment with minimal direct supervision
  • Commercial focus
  • Strong communication skills
  • Proven ability to help a team on a large deal project

Desirable Criteria:

  • In depth understanding of option pricing theory and risk management techniques
  • Good communicator, able to succinctly explain/communicate impact on deal value of price changes (level, spreads and dynamics) as well as valuation assumptions and hedge strategies to technical and non-technical audience
  • Practical experience in valuation of oil, natural gas and power physical assets, and structured transactions, such as pipelines, storage, power plants, and exotic options

How much do we pay?

  • $109,000 - $203,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

