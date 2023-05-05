We are looking for a structurer within BP's Trading and Shipping, Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is a material, dynamic and growing enterprise and is recognized as a leading marketer and trader of gas and power in North America. This focus, and the capabilities of its people, has led GPTA to become the largest natural gas marketer in North America.
The Structuring Team within GPTA is responsible for providing the expert resources necessary to help develop and deliver the Business strategy and growth agenda. The growth agenda of the business is delivered through creative marketing and origination activities, as well as access to assets.
A Power Structurer in BP’s GPTA Business Unit is primarily responsible for providing analytical and structuring support to the Power trading and origination platforms. In particular, the individual is responsible for some or all the following: