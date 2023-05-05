Job summary

We are looking for a structurer within BP's Trading and Shipping, Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is a material, dynamic and growing enterprise and is recognized as a leading marketer and trader of gas and power in North America. This focus, and the capabilities of its people, has led GPTA to become the largest natural gas marketer in North America.



The Structuring Team within GPTA is responsible for providing the expert resources necessary to help develop and deliver the Business strategy and growth agenda. The growth agenda of the business is delivered through creative marketing and origination activities, as well as access to assets.

A Power Structurer in BP’s GPTA Business Unit is primarily responsible for providing analytical and structuring support to the Power trading and origination platforms. In particular, the individual is responsible for some or all the following:

Direct the Structuring team’s work with traders, originators, and business developers in developing, analyzing and valuing potential deals in the Power Trading Team. Developing and improving valuation and hedging models of energy assets and exotic structured transactions Collaborate with the wider Trading and Shipping (T&S) Trading Analytics and Insights teams, specifically Global Structuring and Quantitative Analytics, through the active promotion of shared common valuation approaches, knowledge, best practices, and challenge of ideas Assist in the structuring and valuation of energy deals by understanding and quantifying the embedded optionality, risks, and relevant value drivers Challenging and validating modelling approaches via back-testing and conducting research studies of price dynamics in the real vs. modelled world

Key Accountabilities

Mentor and help direct work load for a team of up to 2 individuals accountable for development and valuation of strategic transactions.

Position will be accountable for ensuring transactions are compliant with the IST Assurance & Approval process for GPTA and ensuring compliance with GIAAP and EEM on transactions which are supported.

Monitors, coordinates and works with a team of Structurers providing managerial and technical expertise and development opportunities for team members. Mentors, trains, and helps direct junior members of the team.

Ensures deals go through proper proper diligence in assessing risk, challenging assumptions and aligning transactions with strategic intent and obtained the proper approvals according to DoA guidelines.

Offer commercial insight into the valuation process, devising and advocating alternate deal structures to enhance value or reduce risk for the business.

Responsible for coordination with Structuring Manager and Commercial Development Manager in Houston to manage resources and set the agenda for the CD&S weekly deal reviews and other commodity team reviews as necessary, ensuring that transactions are review in a timely manner.