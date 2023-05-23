Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for a structurer within BP's Trading and Shipping, Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is a material, multifaceted and growing enterprise and is recognized as a leading marketer and trader of gas and power in North America. This focus, and the capabilities of its people, has led GPTA to become the largest natural gas marketer in North America.The Structuring Team within GPTA is responsible for providing the specialized resources necessary to help develop and deliver the Business strategy and growth agenda. The growth agenda of the business is delivered through creative marketing and origination activities, as well as access to assets.



Job Description:

A Power Structurer in BP’s GPTA Business Unit is primarily responsible for providing analytical and structuring support to the Power trading and origination platforms. The Structurer is responsible for some or all the following: Directing the Structuring team’s work with traders, originators, and business developers in developing, analyzing and valuing potential deals within Power Trading. Developing and improving valuation and hedging models of energy assets and exotic structured transactions Collaborate with the wider Trading and Shipping (T&S) Trading Analytics and Insights teams, specifically Global Structuring and Quantitative Analytics, through the active promotion of shared common valuation approaches, knowledge, standard methodologies, and challenge of ideas Assist in the structuring and valuation of energy deals by understanding and quantifying the embedded optionality, risks, and relevant value drivers. Challenging and validating modelling approaches via back-testing and conducting research studies of price dynamics in the real vs. modelled world.

Key Accountabilities

Mentor and help direct work load for a team of up to 2 individuals accountable for development and valuation of strategic transactions.

Position will be accountable for ensuring transactions are compliant with our Assurance & Approval process for GPTA and ensuring compliance on transactions.

Monitors, coordinates and works with a team of Structurers providing managerial and technical expertise and development opportunities for team members. Mentors, trains, and helps direct junior members of the team.

Ensures deals go through proper diligence in assessing risk, challenging assumptions and aligning transactions with strategic intent and obtained the proper approvals.

Offer commercial insight into the valuation process, devising and advocating alternate deal structures to enhance value or reduce risk.

Responsible for coordination with Structuring Manager and Commercial Development Manager to lead resources and set the agenda for the CD&S weekly deal reviews and other commodity team reviews as necessary, ensuring that transactions are review in a timely manner.

Essential Education Undergraduate degree required.

PHD/CFA/MBA a strong advantage Essential Experience and Job Requirements In-depth understanding of quantitative modelling, structuring, risk management techniques in the North American Power business

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships and to influence individuals at all levels within the organization.

Strong project management skills and ability to lead multi-disciplinary teams without formal authority;

Strong conceptual and long term/critical thinking skills;

Solid understanding of transaction economics and familiarity with commodity price risk management including swaps, options, mark-to-market accounting, Value at Risk, etc;

Deep understanding of sources of value in deals, with ability to translate business needs into specific solvable problems and tasks, being theoretically rigorous or pragmatic as appropriate to the situation Desired Experience (not required) Experience in applying quantitative techniques to the valuation and management of power physical assets and derivatives such as tolls, heat rate options, shaped products, and full requirements load products

Demonstrated ability to deliver quality analysis in a high pressure, fast-paced front office environment while meeting tight commercial deadlines How much do we pay? $179,000 - $275,000 base pay range*

*Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.