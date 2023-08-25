Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

An opportunity is currently available to join BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) Structuring Team.



A Structurer is expected to be a key member of the T&S commercial team: a) working proactively with senior stakeholders, Traders, Originators and business functions in analysing and developing deal structures, b) developing capability in valuation models for energy assets, infrastructure projects and exotic structured transactions, c) provide expertise to Origination, Trading and Senior decision-makers by structuring and evaluating deals, d) assisting the internal Deal Governance Board by explaining and quantifying the embedded optionality, risks, and relevant value drivers of a deal, and e) challenging and validating modelling approaches.



Key accountabilities



• Build structuring capability and expertise within the Gas & Power Trading International (GPTI) organization



• Design and improve financial and derivative valuation models and techniques, taking into account market liquidity, hedging actions and other practical considerations



• Assess models' strengths, limitations and practical applications



• Proactively maintain knowledge of industry standard models, methods and calibrations



• Develop and maintain key trust-based relationships across commercial teams and analytics disciplines



• Engage with internal and external stakeholders to understand, identify, influence and quantify both market and non-market risks and propose risk mitigation strategies, where possible



• Communicate, with confidence, results to Trading, Origination and other functions



• Actively influence the structure and management of proposed deals to enhance value



• Manage resources, engage stakeholders, and balance competing priorities



• Promote the credibility and influence of the Structuring team within GPTI and beyond



Essential Education



• Degree level qualification Mathematical Sciences, Economics, Finance or a highly numerate subject



Essential Experience



​• Significant experience in Structuring, Risk, Trading or Banking



• Clear understanding of Gas and Power shape, volatility, correlation, and calibration of appropriate model parameters



• Knowledge of Gas and Power markets in Europe, including Renewable Power with associated environmental credits



• Deep understanding of the Gas and Power value chain and the drivers that determine commodity prices, spreads and non-linear product pricing



• Advanced ability to model complex financial and derivative structures



• Competent at programming in an Object-Oriented language, with Python being an advantage



• Demonstrable understanding of large infrastructure and project finance joint ventures



• Understand hedging strategies in a portfolio context



Personal Specification



• Expert ability to effectively communicate with stakeholders of varying technical aptitudes, and to develop and maintain collaborative relationships



• Work with rigour and high attention to detail to carry out robust and reliable analysis



• Prioritise competing demands, work quickly and decisively (when appropriate) and function well under pressure



• Show commercial acumen, including the ability to identify potential value-driving opportunities for GPTI



• Feel confident in challenging others in a business setting



Desirable criteria & qualifications



• Relevant experience in commodity markets (Oil, Gas & Power and Global LNG); preferably in a commercial role



• Experience of Joint Venture / M&A analysis, including venture economics valuation, capitalisation tables and funding options



• Commercial documentation experience i.e. writing technical contract clauses and term sheets



• Experience of valuing and managing the associated exposure of physical commodity assets and exotic options



• Postgraduate qualification in a finance or quantitative area (including CFA designation)



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.