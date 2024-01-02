This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Trading Analytics & Insights team sits within the front office, and is responsible for providing a broad range of analytical support that directly supports our energy commodities trading activity. Within Trading Analytics & Insights, the Structuring team is responsible for providing structuring support to Oil, Gas & Power, Low Carbon, and LNG businesses.An opportunity is currently available for a Structurer to join the team and provide deal structuring expertise to the commercial teams. Structurers are primarily responsible for a) working proactively with traders, originators, and business functions in analysing and developing structures, b) developing and improving valuation and hedging models of energy assets and exotic structured transactions, and c) assisting in the structuring and valuation of deals by understanding and quantifying the embedded optionality, risks, and relevant value drivers.



Key Responsibilities

Physical and Financial products valuation

Design and improve physical and financial products valuation models and techniques.

Maintain knowledge of industry standard models and methods and calibrate models and evaluate deals.

Understand models’ strengths and limitations and practical application.

Communicate results to traders, origination and other analysts.

Offer commercial insight into the valuation process, devising and advocating alternate deal structures to enhance value for the business.

Able to defend the results and incorporate relevant feedback.

Able to explain structured transactions in basic components.

Work with wider commercial team and functions

Develop approaches to value/assess non-standard or non-price risks imbedded in transactions on the go.

Assist mid and back office personnel in understanding of proposed deals and develop a collaborative relationship around the booking/modelling of live deals within the middle office and risk systems.

Work with relevant parties to identify and quantify both market and non-market risks and assist proposing hedging and other mitigations if available.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Degree level qualifications in a numerate subject (e.g. mathematics/ economics/ physics/ engineering or similar)

Experience in quantitative / structuring / commercial roles in the oil and gas markets, especially in Asia Pacific or Europe. Experience in other energy markets will be considered.

Exposure to deal structuring on financial products or long term structured transactions.

Cashflow modelling and asset valuation experience on commodities.

Good understanding of the key elements of the value chain and key drivers setting commodity prices, spreads and non-linear product pricing.

Ability to develop/ refine tools/complex models. High attention to detail to ensure robust and reliable analysis.

Clear and succinct communication skills in order to explain impact on deal value of price changes (level, spreads and dynamics) as well as valuation assumptions and hedging strategies.

Confidence to challenge assumptions and offer practical solutions.

Good interpersonal skills to develop and maintain collaborative relationships within the structuring team as well as with stakeholders across the business.

Ability to identify and prioritize potential opportunities and to act quickly and decisively.

