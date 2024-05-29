Structurer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

An opportunity is currently available to join BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) with the Global Structuring team in Trading Analytics based in Chicago. The Trading Analytics team sits within the front office in Trading & Shipping and partners with our trading and origination teams, applying analytical and quantitative skills to help develop commercial trading views and longer term trading transactions.

Structurers are an integral part of the T&S commercial team and enable the structuring teams across a variety of transactions in Oil, Gas, Power, Renewable opportunities and Environmental Products globally. This individual will be expected to assist in researching new opportunities, developing transaction structures and support the commercial growth of the business by partnering with key stakeholders such as traders, originators and business functions. We are looking for an experienced individual with a blend of commercial skills and analytical/structuring capabilities to support the growth of our business.

Key accountabilities:

Partner with trading and origination to develop innovative, deal structures using data driven approaches.

Developing commercial solutions for commodity trading applying capital structure solutions or derivatives

Work collaboratively with deal teams, internal partners and management as transactions go through internal approval processes

Work with trading teams to identify optionality and optimization opportunities, and structure hedging/ risk mitigation strategies

Build and maintain key relationships across a variety of team members

Essential education:

Degree level qualification: Economics, Finance, Mathematics or other highly numerate subjects

Essential experience:

Experience in either trading, structuring, investment banking or consulting preferably in commodities

Strong commercial skills with deal experience

Experience in financial modeling and deal structuring of transactions for trading and/or capital investments

Strong experience in quantitative and analytical skills that lead to commercial insights utilizing a variety of data analysis tools

Offer commercial insight into the valuation process, devising and advocating alternate deal structures to improve value or reduce risk for the business.

Ability to analyze and present technical financial information, including but not limited to cash flow analysis, credit and market risk exposure

Strong communicator and ability to engage with team members at different levels of the organization

Relationship development skills and standout colleague with ability to collaborate with a variety of partners

High attention to detail and ability to prioritize competing demands in a fast paced environment

Desirable criteria:

Experience with upstream, refining, biofuels and/or environmental credit markets

Data analysis experience with Python, VBA

Postgraduate qualification in finance or CFA designation

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.