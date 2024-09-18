Structurer

Entity:Trading & Shipping
An opportunity is currently available to join BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) with the Global Structuring team in Trading Analytics based in Chicago. The Trading Analytics team sits within the front office in Trading & Shipping and partners with our trading and origination teams, using analytical and quantitative skills to help develop commercial views and longer term trading transactions.
Structurers are an integral part of the T&S front office and enable the commercial teams across a variety of transactions in oil, gas, power and environmental products across bp's global business. This individual will be expected to assist in researching new opportunities, developing transaction structures and support the commercial growth of the business by partnering with key stakeholders such as traders, quants, originators and business functions. We are looking for an experienced individual with a blend of commercial skills and analytical/structuring capabilities to support the growth of our business.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
