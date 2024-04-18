Sub-sea lab Associate Technician

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage.

In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen, and electrification.

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reinvent energy for people and our planet.

The GME (Global Marine and Energy) Lab Technician in the GME TD (Technology Deployment) team will participate in projects that prepare and deploy new products for launch; provide routine and ad hoc testing and technical support to internal and external customers; and manage the GME labs including lab planning & testing and coordination with the wider site lab user community and other GME teams. The role holder will also contribute to the digitalisation of GME lab operations.

Key accountabilities

Manage and prioritise blending of products and performance testing as requested.

Manage storage of incoming raw materials including stock control, QC and MSDS

Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g. equipment calibration, raw material storage, equipment maintenance responsibilities

Work closely with relevant technologists to ensure application of best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSE regulations.

Working cross Pangbourne and the wider Applied Sciences (AS) and Castrol GME teams to deliver exemplary technical support.

Building relationships based on trust with a wide range of internal stakeholders.

Aligning team priorities with GME strategic priorities and focuses on delivery.

Essential criteria

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline.

Strong safety mindset for safe lab operations and planning.

Laboratory work experience including control of raw materials, accurate blending and servicing customers in a timely manner, ability to operate specialized rig equipment.

Inclusive working attitude, ability to work with global cross functional AS and Castrol’s colleagues and teams.

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of subsea industry and operations.

Demonstrated experience in lubricants, additives or chemical industries would be advantageous.

Can work independently and as a team player.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Good time management and prioritisation skills

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

