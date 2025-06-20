Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Subject Matter Expert - Customer

Role Purpose

The Lead Customer Service Representative role exists to provide first and second line of customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers and other Consumers in accordance with agreed service levels. The position will ensure all facing queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer happiness.

Lead Customer Service Representative (LCSRs) are required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually lead customer expectations through various contact channels. Lead CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries for Key Customers.

Key Accountabilities

Implement day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as a critical issue point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties.

Engage with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and bring up concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership and resolve called out telephone and written customer issues.

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, partner concern (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries

Education and Experience

Any Graduate

Minimum of 8 years previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



