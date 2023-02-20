Job summary

Grade IThe SME ensures that all new and modified relief systems receive proper technical review. This role delivers assurance for the relief lifecycle practices through execution of the practices, periodic reviews of the lifecycle elements, including metrics, self-verification, and reporting. The role provides input to bp's pressure relief community of practice and ensures that Rotterdam refinery practices are consistent with technical and regulatory guidance.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us and advance your career as a

Subject Matter Expert (SME) pressure relief system

The Process safety team, which is part of our HSE&C organisation, deals with all aspects of process safety at the bp Rotterdam Refinery. This team is looking for a subject matter expert (SME) for pressure relief and disposal systems.

As a SME, you ensure that all new and modified relief systems receive proper technical review. This role you deliver assurance for the relief lifecycle practices through execution of the practices, periodic reviews of the lifecycle elements, including metrics, self-verification, and reporting. You provide input to bp's pressure relief community of practice and ensures that Rotterdam refinery practices are consistent with technical and regulatory guidance. The SME is also accountable for ensuring that bp and contract engineers have the proper competence to design pressure relief systems and deliver compliant results:

Join us and make a difference by:

Providing technical leadership to the flare resolution projects in cooperation with the project managers. Keep oversight of all relief issues and give strong directions and prioritization on relief project work.

Staying current with the latest relief systems codes & standards and technical development.

Providing technical guidance and mentorship on interpretation of codes & standards of relief systems.

Acting as single point of contact for questions related to the electronic database of bp Rotterdam Refinery (PS PPM) relief system design basis.

Conducting relief system training for Technical, Maintenance, Inspection, Operations, or other relevant roles within bp Rotterdam Refinery

Performing independent relief system review and approve new and modified relief & Flare design and relief dossier for technical accuracy. Ensure that design conforms to corporate and accepted standards.

Being responsible for ensuring bp Rotterdam Refinery flare & relief system dossiers stays evergreen through a sustainable Life Cycle Management program

Providing support to process hazard analysis for relief system related questions.

Supporting the resolution of management of change and HAZOP action items.

Providing technical input for Inspection & Maintenance teams if needed.

We have the following requirements:

Master in Chemical Engineering or equal level by demonstrated industrial experience.

5+ years process engineering experience, preferably with extensive relief system design experience

Well-versed with process modelling tools, such as Hysys, Petrosim, Flarenet,

Well-versed with PS PPM and/or Salus tool preferably

Competences: strong analytical skills, communication and collaboration skills, initiative.

Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within a team.

Fluent English (must) and Dutch language knowledge.

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join us and advance your career as a

Subject Matter Expert (SME) pressure relief system

The Process safety team, which is part of our HSE&C organisation, deals with all aspects of process safety at the bp Rotterdam Refinery. This team is looking for a subject matter expert (SME) for pressure relief and disposal systems.

As a SME, you ensure that all new and modified relief systems receive proper technical review. This role you deliver assurance for the relief lifecycle practices through execution of the practices, periodic reviews of the lifecycle elements, including metrics, self-verification, and reporting. You provide input to bp's pressure relief community of practice and ensures that Rotterdam refinery practices are consistent with technical and regulatory guidance. The SME is also accountable for ensuring that bp and contract engineers have the proper competence to design pressure relief systems and deliver compliant results:

Join us and make a difference by:

Providing technical leadership to the flare resolution projects in cooperation with the project managers. Keep oversight of all relief issues and give strong directions and prioritization on relief project work.

Staying current with the latest relief systems codes & standards and technical development.

Providing technical guidance and mentorship on interpretation of codes & standards of relief systems.

Evergreen the bp Rotterdam Refinery Relief System-related Site Technical Practices with the latest standards and lessons learnt from other incidents and past project experiences.

Acting as single point of contact for questions related to the electronic database of bp Rotterdam Refinery (PS PPM) relief system design basis.

Conducting relief system training for Technical, Maintenance, Inspection, Operations, or other relevant roles within bp Rotterdam Refinery

Performing independent relief system review and approve new and modified relief & Flare design and relief dossier for technical accuracy. Ensure that design conforms to corporate and accepted standards.

Being responsible for ensuring bp Rotterdam Refinery flare & relief system dossiers stays evergreen through a sustainable Life Cycle Management program

Providing support to process hazard analysis for relief system related questions.

Supporting the resolution of management of change and HAZOP action items.

Providing technical input for Inspection & Maintenance teams if needed.

Supporting refinery audit and barrier reviews and lead self-verification activities related to relief systems.

Representing bp Rotterdam Refinery in bp Pressure Relief Systems Community of practice.

Maintaining updated Relief Systems Revalidation Project Database (RSRP) for reporting and tracking resolution.

We have the following requirements: