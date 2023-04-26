Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

The Submarine Cable Engineer is responsible for the specification, design and delivery of submarine cable systems for offshore wind projects. The role will ensure the deliveries are in line with bp HSSE requirements, technical requirements, quality standards and within project schedule and cost objectives.

This role will provide subject area engineering support for submarine cable design, routing, manufacture, installation, commissioning and operation. You will also collaborate and work with engineering contractors, cable suppliers and installers for specified Projects. You will be a part of a global engineering and delivery team, sharing lessons and collaborating across projects.

Submarine Cable Engineer

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



What you will deliver

Demonstrate safe work practices and be proactive in ensuring safe practices at all times including a strong influence role with suppliers.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) risks and communicate as appropriate

Integration and management of interfaces between the submarine cable suppliers and project system engineering, turbine system supplier, foundation and installation contractor, logistics contractor and bp services team.

Perform calculations for cable system sizing, losses, availability

Support the development of wind farm electrical system design, cable layouts and sizing. Support the execution of engineering scopes (CBRA, array optimization, export cable routing)

Input into project consenting process.

Review, comment, and approve design documentation, quality plans and other procedures as appropriate.

Working with procurement, handle the supplier selection and award process for submarine cables.

Support tender clarification/evaluation and contractor/vendor selection, ensuring all activities are in accordance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Budget management of contracts. Working with Project Controls, responsible for accurate cost and schedule forecasting.

Build strong working relationships with the key suppliers.

Identify and handle key engineering and delivery risks and provide guidance to project risk management and mitigation action plans.

Assist in the performance of all project assurance activities, including the management of Design Verification Plans.

What you will need to be successful

Engineering degree in relevant engineering discipline: Desirable - Chartered Engineer.

High technical experience in the discipline. Demonstrated experience in submarine cables or a relevant area

Deep technical understanding of the subject area, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which increase the global project benefits.

Capabilities and skills for developing technical tasks and learn to take more capabilities and responsibilities.

Capable to work with external contractors.

You will work with