Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
The Submarine Cable Engineer is responsible for the specification, design and delivery of submarine cable systems for offshore wind projects. The role will ensure the deliveries are in line with bp HSSE requirements, technical requirements, quality standards and within project schedule and cost objectives.
This role will provide subject area engineering support for submarine cable design, routing, manufacture, installation, commissioning and operation. You will also collaborate and work with engineering contractors, cable suppliers and installers for specified Projects. You will be a part of a global engineering and delivery team, sharing lessons and collaborating across projects.