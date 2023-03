Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Subsea Commissioning Engineer

This role is part of the Central Subsea Commissioning Discipline, supporting the Americas Subsea Execution squad to successfully deliver commissioning scope of the regional projects. The role will first be based in Houston and require offshore trips for the execution phase. The role reports into the Central Subsea Commissioning Discipline Lead.



Key Accountabilities

Responsible oversight and verification for all subsea controls pre-commissioning and commissioning activities associated with the subsea facilities for the assigned project.

Review and technical endorsement of the pre-commissioning and commissioning test plans, developed by subsea commissioning contractor and ensure technical compliance to BP standards and guidelines.

Assist commissioning contractor in the planning and scheduling of subsea systems commissioning sequences.

Provide recommendations and verify development of the subsea pre-commissioning and commissioning activities schedule.

Endorse system boundary limits such as leak test and hydrotest limits for pre-commissioning activities.

Understand subsea preservation and hydrate prevention using hygroscopic fluids and linear & cross-linked gel technology.

Verify and oversee execution of static and dynamic commissioning procedures by subsea commissioning contractor at site, supported by vendors and other contractors.

Liaise with BP Central Subsea engineering, hardware groups, subsea suppliers and vendors to ensure interfaces are led efficiently and commissioning philosophies and procedures are compatible, and provide quick resolution of technical issues, arising at site.

Support commissioning contractor management and closure of punch list items, raised during commissioning execution. Ensure punch list items are categorized efficiently and accurately.

Support commissioning contractor in management of all interfaces at site between mobilized vendors and contractors and topsides construction, commissioning, start-up and operations team

Performance manage contractor pre-commissioning and commissioning activities on site. (Onshore & Offshore).

Oversee and review all completed and sign off pre-commissioning and commissioning related documentation provided by the installation and commissioning contractors to ensure that it meets the project objectives and standards.

Ensure strict compliance with project approved Engineering Technical Practice's (ETPs) and specifications.

Ensure the Subsea Execution Lead is kept fully appraised of key issues, status and outstanding actions via weekly performance reports during preparation phase and daily performance reports during execution.

Develop and produce reports as required by Management, with the ability to develop specialist reports where required.

Assist in the HSSE delivery and promote safety & environmental responsibility in all aspects of Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

Participate in engineering and process safety reviews including Integrity Risk Reviews, HAZIDs and HAZOPs

Ensure commissioning / technology risks, especially high consequence risks are identified and managed

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Knowledge of all subsea structures used on the project such as PMAs, SSIVs, umbilical’s, FOCs and their associated workings and intervention requirements as per ISO 13628-8

Knowledge of Umbilical pre-commissioning activities and associated requirements

Verify completion of system handover management certification and documentation by subsea commissioning contractor to ensure a smooth and efficient System Handover Management (SHM) process is followed. This includes review and endorsement of completion of Inspection Release Notes and MC1 and SH1 certification packs

Full understanding of how the System Handover Management database is created, from how the subsea field is numbered and split into sub-system and systems, verification of tags, creation of check sheets and certification

Support delivery of subsea system handover to start-up.

Ability to coordinate and manage contractors to achieve safe, efficient, and seamless start-up of the project system.

Desirable Criteria

Experience working on major projects globally specific to Hook Up and Commissioning Scopes

Offshore Survival Course - BOSIET.

Previous employment in an engineering / installation company with experience of developing project documentation through the Select, Define and Execute phases of the same project.

Demonstrate HSSE Leadership and personal commitment to Safety.

Awareness of client or similar safety management systems

Ability to work with interdisciplinary teams and communicate with discipline engineers.

A proven decisive and pro-active team player with good verbal communication skills

Demonstrate knowledge of flowline, pipeline and umbilical pre-commissioning and commissioning specifications and industry standards

Demonstrate Knowledge of Intervention on subsea production systems as per ISO 13628-8

Proven ability to develop specifications, methodologies and philosophies, operational procedures, practices, and strategies from first principles.

Essential Education

Degree qualification in engineering

