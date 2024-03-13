This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



This role is part of the Central Subsea Commissioning Field, supporting the Americas Subsea Execution squad to successfully deliver the subsea commissioning scope for the Paleogene Projects. The role will first be based in Houston and require offshore trips for the execution phase. The role reports into the Central Subsea Commissioning Field Lead but remains integrated with the Americas Regional Subsea Commissioning Lead.

Responsible oversight and verification for all subsea controls pre-commissioning and commissioning activities

Review and technical endorsement of the pre-commissioning and commissioning test plans, developed by subsea commissioning contractor and ensure technical compliance to BP standards and guidelines.

Assist commissioning contractor in the planning and scheduling

Provide guidance and verify development of the subsea pre-commissioning and commissioning activities schedule

Endorse system boundary limits such as leak test and hydrotest limits for pre-commissioning activities.

Understand subsea preservation and hydrate prevention using hygroscopic fluids and linear & cross-linked gel technology

Verify and oversee execution of static and dynamic commissioning procedures by subsea commissioning contractor at site, supported by vendors and other contractors.

Support commissioning contractor management and closure of punch list items

Support commissioning contractor in management of all interfaces at site

Oversee and review all completed and sign off of pre-commissioning and commissioning related documentation provided by the installation and commissioning contractors to ensure that it meets the project objectives and standards.

Ensure strict compliance with project approved Engineering Technical Practice's (ETPs) and specifications

Ensure the Subsea Execution Lead is kept fully appraised of key issues, status and outstanding actions

Develop and produce reports as required by Management, with the ability to develop specialist reports where required.

Assist in the HSSE delivery and promote safety & environmental responsibility in all aspects of Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

Knowledge of Umbilical pre-commissioning activities and associated requirements

Full understanding of how the System Handover Management database is created

Support delivery of subsea system handover to start-up.

Ability to coordinate and manage contractors to achieve safe, efficient and seamless start-up of the project system

Engineering Degree qualified from recognised institute or extensive year's experience working on major projects globally specific to Hook Up and Commissioning Scopes

Offshore Survival Course - BOSIET.

Previous employment in an engineering / installation company with experience of developing project documentation through the Select, Define and Implement phases of the same project.

Demonstrate knowledge of flowline, pipeline and umbilical pre-commissioning and commissioning specifications and industry standards

Proven ability to develop specifications, methodologies and philosophies, operational procedures, practices, and strategies from first principles

Demonstrate HSSE Leadership and personal commitment to Safety

Ability to work with interdisciplinary teams and communicate with field engineers

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.