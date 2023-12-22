Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The Central Subsea Construction Engineer is accountable for planning and delivery of a construction workstream or work package within a single field (on major projects) or multi-discipline (on base projects), co-ordinating field activities to ensure that the facilities are constructed in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner while meeting the engineering and quality intent.The successful candidate will contribute to a culture that enables high quality interfaces across suppliers and bp fields and functions.This role is essential in ensuring safe offshore operations. It is also a vital role to ensure internal customer requirements are met while handling value for bp.The Central Subsea team performs scopes of work on behalf of Projects, Production, and Wells including (but not limited to):• Flexible and rigid pipeline installation• Umbilical and cable array installation• Shore approaches / Landfall for cables and pipelines• Subsea infrastructure installations such as trees, piles, manifolds, jumpers, flying leads, etc.• Pre-commissioning activities



Key accountabilities

Coordinates the development of construction execution plans for a work package that satisfy bp objectives of safety and cost effectiveness.

Coordinates activities within a single field (or project scope) to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently.

Coordinates generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work for single field work packages, and ensures delivery within the plan.

Participates in supervising construction safety, quality, schedule and costs within area of responsibility to ensure delivery within the plan.

Participates in managing relationships with collaborators as appropriate, supports coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility.

Participates in construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) as the need arises, and participates in the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility.

Identifies construction findings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

Leadership

Operating in a diverse multi-discipline team in delivering major Central Subsea work scopes.

Collaborate with Vendor and Contractor teams to track progress, concerns, and lessons.

Manage technical collaborate with Vendor and Contractors, bp internal teams, equipment and material Suppliers.

Safety Leadership

Demonstrate and model safe work practices

Consistently demonstrate bp’s commitment to safety initiatives

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental risks and communicate as appropriate

Influence contractor HSE performance both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet bp HSE expectations

Collaboration and Relationships

Relationship based approach to subsea related contracts between bp and its Vendors and Contractors

Develops collaborator and interface management plans in situations of medium complexity.

Builds and maintains mutually beneficial working relationships with a broad range of collaborators.

Conducts collaborator analysis and seeks information and feedback

Support use of agile frameworks to drive key improvement initiatives within the team to improve quality and performance.

Understand agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, Lean Portfolio Management) and the value they play in delivering the Central Subsea Vision

Promote technical assurance, iterative development, and rapid learning cycles using agile practices

Understand data sources available and use these in effective, consistent decision-making

Conformance to bp & Industry Standards

Carry out work in conformance with bp’s core values and leadership expectations

Develop in-depth working knowledge of Central Subsea related contracts between bp and its Vendors and Contractors

Have solid understanding of relevant industry and bp standards related to subsea construction, intervention and commissioning support activities

Review Quality Assurance / Quality Control Plans where applicable and contribute to Quality management initiatives for areas of responsibility

Lead, prepare and facilitate bp assurance processes (i.e. Go/No-Go) with all required collaborators.

Lead / participate in relevant and applicable HAZIDS, HAZOPS, and risk assessments and ensure all resulting action items are closed-out at the appropriate time

Incorporate lessons learned and standard methodologies from bp and industry. Distribute lessons learned to other bp teams as necessary

Review, comment, and approve onshore/offshore execution procedures / MELs / SIMOPs Plans / COMMs Plans / etc, including contingency plans that are aligned with bp technical and assurance requirements

Lead campaign planning/coordination for load-out, mobilization and de-mob activities for projects within area of responsibility

Understand, follow, implement, and reinforce use of bp’s Management of Change process

Prepare and develop installation aide/equipment technical and functional requirements needed for offshore execution.

Complete as-built documentation and store in the appropriate information management system; Confirm as-built information is submitted to bp Regulatory Representatives, where applicable

Support technical and engineering functions in offshore execution activities (Vessel, platform or MODU based) as required.

Essential experience and job requirements

A minimum of 5-15 years of subsea construction related experience

Experience in addressing Health, Safety, Security and Environmental objectives

Experience in delivering safe and efficient offshore execution

Knowledge and experience with subsea operations and associated activities

Experience working with construction vessels and supply vessels

Experience in simultaneous operations involving production, drilling/well maintenance and construction.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to implement independently.

Track record of interfacing across multiple functions and organizations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Experience working with and for bp is preferred

Working knowledge of design and manufacture of subsea systems

Experience in commissioning and starting up new production/drilling facilities

Experience in other subsea execution fields/interventions

Knowledge and experience with projects operations and green-field activities

Essential Education - A Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Engineering is required. Desired: Chartered Engineering or PE, PMP



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

