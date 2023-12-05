Subsea Construction Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Subsea Construct Engineer for Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) will deliver the safe design, procurement, and subsea installation of the SDC subsea system in accordance with bp’s Q&HSE expectations. Our future teammate will be accountable for cross project integration, management, coordination of contractor interfaces, and support the delivery of safe and efficient execution of the various subsea packages.The successful candidate will be a key member of SDC project or AGT Subsea Future team and will contribute to a spirit that enables high quality interfaces across suppliers and bp fields and functions. This role is essential in ensuring safe offshore operations. It is also an important role to ensure internal customer requirements are met while handling value for bp either through SDC project or Subsea projects hopper within GCD.Please note that the role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Coordinate the development of construction execution plans for a work package that satisfy bp safety objectives and cost effectiveness.

Coordinate activities within a single field (or project scope) to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently.

Coordinate generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work for single field work packages and ensure delivery according to the plan.

Participate in supervision of construction safety, quality, schedule and costs within the responsibility area to ensure delivery within the plan.

Participate in managing relationships with collaborators as appropriate, supports coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces. Participate in construction reviews (and contribute to other functional reviews) as the need arises and participate in the construction self-verification programme.

Identify construction findings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

Provide leadership in developing a strong safety spirit within the subsea team and a wider bp organization. Lead the Pipelines team for the project engineering readiness and execution activities.

Manage the readiness for pipelay including installation engineering, procurement, fabrication and risk management processes.

Provide guidance to the contractors and hold them to account to maintain a high safety and operating standards.

Manage the performance of contractors to deliver their work scopes to a high standard of quality, on schedule and within budgets. Manage the collaboration with stakeholders including projects, production, vessel team, Wells, S&OR.

Manage the budgets for the given scopes and ensure lessons learned process is applied to the given scope.



We believe the ideal candidate should have:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum).

Chartered Engineer Status or PMP.

A minimum of 5 years of subsea related experience.

A working knowledge of project principles in different phases of project lifecycle.

Experience with offshore pipelines installation campaigns on oil and gas projects and onshore fabrication scope execution.

Knowledge of construction and installation contracts.

Knowledge and experience with subsea operations, associated activities and the implementation of bp construction process including the relevant elements of OMS, MPcp, Construction and Marine Practices.

Track record of driving positive safety behavior and behaviours.

Ability to work in a dynamic team, with competing tasks and the ability to understand the roles of those in the interfacing teams, develop collaborative working relationships and to influence the project delivery teams to ensure that the construction work integrates well in the overall project plan.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills



Desirable criteria:

Relevant construction site and offshore experience and knowledge of subsea equipment, hardware, subsea suppliers and the techniques of offshore pipelines' installation.

Experience working in Define / FEED stages of projects, delivering safe / efficient offshore execution and working with construction and supply vessels.

Awareness of AGT fleet of construction vessels and their capabilities & limitations.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a friendly office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



