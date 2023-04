Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role synopsis

Flexible and rigid pipeline installation

Umbilical and cable array installation

Shore approaches / Landfall for cables and pipelines

Subsea infrastructure installations such as trees, piles, manifolds, jumpers, flying leads, etc.

Pre-commissioning activities

Key accountabilities

Lead a diverse multi-discipline team in delivering major Central Subsea work scopes.

Lead interface with Vendor and Contractor Leads to supervise progress, concerns, and lessons.

Act as single point of accountability on assigned projects to lead technical interfaces with all Vendor and Contractors, BP internal teams, equipment, and material Suppliers.

Act as a Central Subsea single point of accountability for Project & Functional Management, Risk Management, Commercial and Procurement Management.

Actively engage the Subsea Construction Team to develop the health of the subject area.

Safety Leadership

Complete assessment as a Construction Manager. The role of Construction Manager is classified as a Safety & Operational Risk (S&OR) critical role, requiring a rigorous review and assessment of knowledge.

Provide safety leadership by consistently demonstrating bp’s commitment to safety initiatives.

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSSE) risks and communicate as appropriate.

Influence contractor HSE performance both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet bp HSE expectations.

Collaboration and Relationships

Work to develop knowledge of subsea related contracts between BP and its Vendors and Contractors

Develops partner and interface management plans in situations of high complexity.

Drive key improvement initiatives within the services organization to improve quality and performance.

Promote technical assurance, iterative development, and rapid learning cycles using agile practices

Conformance to BP & Industry Standards

Carry out work in conformance with BP’s core values and leadership expectations.

Develop in-depth working knowledge of Central Subsea related contracts between BP and its Vendors and Contractors

Have deep knowledge of relevant industry and BP standards related to subsea construction, intervention, and commissioning support activities.

Lead, prepare and facilitate BP assurance processes (i.e. Go/No-Go) with all required stakeholders.

Lead all relevant and applicable HAZIDS, HAZOPS, and risk assessments and ensure all resulting action items are closed-out at the appropriate time.

Gather and incorporate lessons learned and best practices from BP and industry. Distribute lessons learned to other BP teams as necessary.

Review, comment, and approve onshore/offshore execution procedures / MELs / SIMOPs Plans / COMMs Plans / etc, including contingency plans that are compliant with BP technical and assurance requirements.

Lead campaign planning/coordination for load-out, mobilization and de-mob activities for projects within area of responsibility

Develop installation aide/equipment technical and functional requirements needed for offshore execution.

Complete as-built documentation and store in the appropriate information management system; Confirm as-built information is submitted to BP Regulatory Representatives, where applicable

The Subsea Construction Manager is part of the Central Subsea team delivering scopes of work on behalf of Projects, Production, and Wells including (but not limited to):

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Experience working with and for BP is preferred.

Working knowledge of design and manufacture of subsea systems

Experience in commissioning and starting up new production/drilling facilities.

Experience in other subsea execution disciplines/interventions

Knowledge and experience with projects operations and green-field activities

Essential Education - A Bachelor's degree in Engineering is required. Preference given to ChEng or PE, PMP.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!