Subsea Control and Instrumentation Engineer

The Central Subsea Controls team is responsible for leadership and expertise in engineering, design, delivery, testing, installation and commissioning of subsea control systems.
The Subsea Controls and Instrumentation Engineer will be involved in activities related to the developing subsea control solutions and performance managing equipment suppliers to deliver controls packages.
A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!