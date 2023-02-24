Subsea Control and Instrumentation Engineer

Job summary

The Central Subsea Controls team is responsible for leadership and expertise in engineering, design, delivery, testing, installation and commissioning of subsea control systems.

The Subsea Controls and Instrumentation Engineer will be involved in activities related to the developing subsea control solutions and performance managing equipment suppliers to deliver controls packages.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership in demonstrating BP’s commitment to our safety leadership principles.

Performance manage equipment suppliers to deliver control packages consistent with Purchase Order requirements.

Responsible for assuring that the subsea control system design and delivery conform to project functional requirements

Exercise rigorous management of change during project delivery phase

Interface with equipment suppliers to resolve technical issues

Responsible for ensuring due diligence assurance on new technology products

Support BP functional teams in the execution of FEED, Detailed Engineering and Package Call offs.

Identify and manage risk associated the engineering and delivery subsea controls packages

Ensure the implementation of the design verification plan in subsea controls package delivery.

Participate in HAZOPs, LOPA, and other project design assurance activities

Provide technical support during the execution of equipment Factory Acceptance Tests, Factory Integration Tests and System Integration Testing

Ensure engineering performance of the SPS Supplier whilst ensuring quality is achieved without compromises to safety or performance

Provide engineering and delivery progress reports to project and functional leaders.

Support continuous learning by documenting and sharing lessons learned.

Essential Education

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

At least 10 years of experience in engineering design, delivery, testing, installation, and commissioning of subsea control systems. This includes experience in topsides interfaces that support subsea controls i.e Hydraulic Power Units, Subsea Control Units etc.

Knowledge of control system interfaces with other Subsea Production System disciplines such as well completions, subsea systems, and topsides

Knowledge of concepts and systems for subsea developments, together with a familiarity of the challenges of subsea environments and brownfield developments

Experience in commissioning and starting up subsea systems

Desirable Criteria:

Certified Project Management Professional

Professional Engineer

Strong demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to perform duties with minimum supervision

Strong interpersonal skills with experience influencing project teams and contractors

Strong teamwork skills with experience in working with engineers and multi-discipline team

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!