Yes - up to 25%

Job summary



Subsea Controls Operations Engineer



bp Solutions is at the heart of operations for bp, a career in bp Solutions is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile attitude as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering on our energy commitments and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp!

We are looking for a Subsea Controls Engineer, who will provide subsea controls engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations



Key Responsibilities

Provide subsea controls engineering specialist support for the subsea control’s equipment.

Support day-to-day offshore production operations and asset Subsea Controls Engineers, complete assessments on Subsea Controls operational anomalies and recommend troubleshooting plans to optimize production operations.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to handle risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Support subsea controls risk assessments ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and define, implement controls threat mitigation actions.

Support Subsea Controls engineering related Management of Change (MoC), leading action closure and ensuring appropriate technical practices and relevant industry codes are adhered to when modifications are being made.

Own and maintain the documents and data for the assigned Equipment.

Monitor the health of Subsea Controls System and provide input into Controls health report.

Prepare and review controls-related, plans, procedures and metrics and intervene where appropriate.

Integrate with associated teams outside of subsea discipline to ensure adequate equipment care, including Instrumentation, controls and electrical (topside controls) engineering, reservoir engineering, mechanical, pressure integrity, production chemistry, and facility engineering.

Provide controls engineering support to fit for service barrier evaluations and incident investigations.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into global activities specifications/practices/procedures and share with controls community, call out high priority lessons.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree qualified or higher in a relevant science or engineering field

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in control systems; with a focus on diagnosing issues, risk assessment, engineering assessment, failure investigation, fitness for service, inspection and monitoring and repair.

Ability to review and understand electrical schematic and controls P&IDs.

Track record of owning personal safety performance improvements and driving positive safety culture and behaviors.

Good communicator, able to succinctly clarify status and issues and collaborate with multiple parties to promote ‘one team’ performance.

Must be able to speak, read and write English fluently, to perform essential job functions

Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with team members and suppliers

Ability and willingness to travel by helicopter or boat to offshore facilities when needed.

Desirable Criteria

U.S. Professional Engineer Registration or Chartered Engineer

Experience in subsea controls systems.

Understanding of subsea controls equipment

Basic understanding of program logic and software program language.

Have experience in electrical and hydraulic systems.

Ability to work under own initiative and set strategic goals

Why Join Us