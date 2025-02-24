Subsea Controls Engineer - TSI

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Provide subsea controls engineering expertise as the owner for the global subsea controls’ equipment condition monitoring data and tools.

Lead in the delivery and maintenance of global digital tools to progress continuous improvement of subsea controls support (e.g. data gathering and data analysis, equipment dashboards, risk analysis tools, database management, data visualization, etc.).

Support global offshore production operations with identifying control system anomalies through a standard set of monitoring tools and dashboards.

Prepare, review, and endorse controls-related, plans, procedures and metrics and intervene where appropriate.

Prepare and maintain global equipment strategies for subsea controls equipment

Provide controls engineering support to annual integrity reviews, fit for service barrier evaluations and incident investigations.

Support regions to maintain the documents and data for the assigned subsea Equipment class.

Integrate with associated teams outside of subsea discipline to ensure adequate equipment care, including Instrumentation, controls and electrical (topside controls) engineering, reservoir engineering, mechanical, pressure integrity, production chemistry, and facility engineering.

Record relevant failures/learning in the shared learning systems, incorporate into reliability data reporting/global activities specifications/practices/procedures and share with controls community, call out high priority lessons.

What you will need to be successful

Must have education / certifications:

Degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering field

Minimum years of relevant experience

Years of experience: 5 – 10 years

Must have experience / skills (to be hired with):

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in control systems within operations; with a focus on diagnosing issues, risk assessment, engineering assessment, failure investigation, fitness for service, inspection and monitoring and repair.

Ability to review and understand electrical schematic and controls P&IDs.

Experience of using data analytical platforms to analyze data and develop automated condition monitoring reports and dashboards.

Track record of owning personal safety performance improvements and driving positive safety culture and behaviors.

Setting clear direction, providing space/support, and encouraging others through continuous sharing/updating business context.

Strong communicator, able to succinctly clarify status and issues and collaborate with multiple parties to promote ‘one team’ performance.

Must be able to speak, read and write English fluently, to perform essential job functions

Experience of engaging, managing, and building collaborative trust-based relationships with team members and suppliers

Proven track record to understand, communicate sophisticated issues, lead resolution and disputes

Ability and willingness to travel by helicopter or boat to offshore facilities when needed

Good to have experiences / skills (can be trained for – learning / on the job):

Chartered Engineer

Experience in subsea production operations.

Deep understanding of subsea controls equipment

Familiar with Controls related industry specifications: API 17F, API 14C, API 14F, IEC 61508 SIL requirements.

Familiar with power and communication calculations in vendor analysis report.

Basic understanding of program logic and software program language.

Have experience in electrical and hydraulic analysis tools.

Ability to work under own initiative and set strategic goals



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

