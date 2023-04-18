Job summary

bp - Where You can Make a Difference

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for highly talented people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge ours and your thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!



We are looking for Subsea Engineers to join the team.

About the Role

The Subsea Engineer provides the engineering expertise in support of planning and execution of subsea projects either from MODU’s and LWI vessels. The successful candidate will have an extensive knowledge of the following equipment: completion landing strings & subsea test trees, open water & riser-based intervention systems, subsea tree and control systems, Intervention Work Over Control Systems and associated completions equipment; as well as completions equipment related to providing access to the well during LWI activities and subsea capping & containment preparedness.



Building successful relationships to enable collaboration is a key aspect of this role. Stakeholders include: the Wells organization engineering and Well operations teams, the Wells MODU Superintendent, the Life of Field team, the Projects and Operations organization, Procurement and Supply Chain Management and key vendors for the projects.

Key Accountabilities

Provide leadership in demonstrating BP’s commitment to our HSSE policy of no accidents, no harm to people and to the environment.

Prepare Well BoD’s, programs, risk control measures as per subsea defined process and BP practice requirements.

Lead HAZID / HAZOP sessions as required to ensure safe execution of subsea activity.

Define and deliver equipment operational requirements, including all interfaces between MODU/Vessel, vendors, and tooling.

Respond to operational requirements, vendor quality issues, and vendor performance management.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Preferred Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical or Offshore Engineering or equivalent technical degree.

Essential Experience and Attributes

Being kind and considerate – uphold bp Core Values and Behaviours.

Have the courage to take a contrary or unpopular position.

Previous experience (including offshore operational experience) in subsea production systems, completions, MODU’s and intervention equipment.

Experienced in preparing Well BoD’s, programs, risk control measures as per subsea defined process and industry practice requirements.

Other Requirements

Aberdeen or Sunbury based; 10% or less travel offshore, some travel to other locations as required.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!