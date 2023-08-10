Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team in the planning and execution of subsea wells engineering, providing sound technical expertise to support the application and deployment of technology and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

bp - Where You can Make a Difference

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for highly talented people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge ours and your thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!



We are looking for a Subsea Engineer to join the team.

About the Role

The Subsea Engineer provides the engineering expertise in support of planning and execution of subsea projects either from MODU’s and LWI vessels. The successful candidate will have an extensive knowledge of the following equipment: completion landing strings & subsea test trees, open water & riser-based intervention systems, subsea tree and control systems, Intervention Work Over Control Systems and associated completions equipment; as well as completions equipment related to providing access to the well during LWI activities and subsea capping & containment preparedness.



Building successful relationships to enable collaboration is a key aspect of this role. Stakeholders include: the Wells organization engineering and Well operations teams, the Wells MODU Superintendent, the Life of Field team, the Projects and Operations organization, Procurement and Supply Chain Management and key vendors for the projects.

Key Accountabilities

Provide leadership in demonstrating BP’s commitment to our HSSE policy of no accidents, no harm to people and to the environment.

Prepare Well BoD’s, programs, risk control measures as per subsea defined process and BP practice requirements.

Lead HAZID / HAZOP sessions as required to ensure safe execution of subsea activity.

Define and deliver equipment operational requirements, including all interfaces between MODU/Vessel, vendors, and tooling.

Respond to operational requirements, vendor quality issues, and vendor performance management.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Preferred Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical or Offshore Engineering or equivalent technical degree.

Essential Experience and Attributes

Being kind and considerate – uphold bp Core Values and Behaviours.

Have the courage to take a contrary or unpopular position.

Previous experience (including offshore operational experience) in subsea production systems, completions, MODU’s and intervention equipment.

Experienced in preparing Well BoD’s, programs, risk control measures as per subsea defined process and industry practice requirements.

Other Requirements

Aberdeen or Sunbury based; 10% or less travel offshore, some travel to other locations as required.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, Offshore Operations, OMS and bp requirements, Onshore Operations, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Qualification of subsea equipment, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers {+ 25 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.